This Is Who Inherited Tammy Wynette's Fortune

The first lady of country music died in her sleep. It was April 6, 1998, and Tammy Wynette, who had a history of health issues and drug dependency, died in her Nashville home while taking a nap at age 55, per the Associated Press. She'd sold more than 30 million albums and had risen from poverty, picking cotton as a child, to superstardom. But her children and grandchildren would see very little of what their mother had earned. Meanwhile, her fifth husband, George Richie, who found Wynette dead, curled up on a couch, would do very well for himself after her passing, per "Gravesites of Southern Musicians: A Guide to Over 300 Jazz, Blues, Country and Rock Performers' Burial Places."

A year and a half earlier, Wynette sat down with her children and showed them a yellow legal pad on which she'd laid out exactly how she wanted to divide up her estate in the case of her untimely death, according to Georgette Jones Lennon (via Dr. Drew). "She was almost obsessed with death and dying and talked about it a lot in that last year and a half," Jones Lennon recalled. Richey inherited the bulk of Wynette's estate after he claimed he couldn't find Wynette's written instructions.