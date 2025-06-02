The Dumbest Ways To Die Throughout History

If you've never heard of North Sentinel Island, you've got the Sentinelese people to thank for it. One of the few uncontacted tribal people left in the world, the Sentinelese would like to keep it that way, violently rejecting any and all outside efforts to initiate interaction. The government of India both respects and enforces their decision, but that hasn't kept people who think they know better from occasionally trying to badger the Sentinelese.

One of these howdy-neighbor doofuses was John Chau, a self-appointed American missionary who reasoned — correctly, technically — that the Sentinelese had never heard about Christianity. Chau decided that some American in his 20s was the right person to rectify this issue, and traveled to the island chain in which North Sentinel lies. His initial attempts to break the ice with the Sentinelese ended in the Sentinelese shooting arrows at him and taking away the small kayak he had used to land, forcing Chau to swim back to the larger fishing boat whose crew he had paid to swing him by. He asked the fishermen to take him back the following day, and they later saw his remains being buried on the beach of North Sentinel Island.

Chau had received vaccinations to prevent potentially infecting the Sentinelese with new-to-them diseases, but any contact with outsiders risks a devastating epidemic like those that tore through the indigenous populations of the Americas after European contact. Neither Chau's fate nor his potential harm to the Sentinelese has dissuaded everyone: another American busybody was arrested after trying to make contact in March 2025.