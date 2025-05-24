The Reason Why Soldiers Need To Be Tapped Out After Graduation

As previously mentioned, tap outs are emotionally charged moments. They're the culmination of a young person's efforts in basic military training. While it might not be as grueling as Special Forces training, it often leaves soldiers a little different than their family remembered them. It is also likely the longest some of them have ever been apart from their families.

Monique Smith, a mother to a 2023 Air Force graduate, wrote of her experience at his ceremony for Military Mom Collective. She described the "anxiety and excitement" she felt, unable to sleep the night before because she couldn't wait to see her son. As the graduates came into view, she said "the emotions were so strong that it was palpable." She spotted her son through binoculars, "a new man," a "bulked-up boy with a shaved head and a huge smile."

The anticipation continued throughout the ceremony until finally it was time for tap outs. "It was an epic moment," she wrote. "This had been the longest we had ever gone without seeing each other and we hugged as if we had never hugged before. I cried and whispered to him that all was ok and he had made it. Most Airman sobbed during the 'tap out' because of the emotion that has built up."

Undoubtedly, the tap-out portion of a military graduation ceremony is poignant and memorable. The troops have embarked on a grueling couple of months and come out ready to build their futures. Their families stayed behind, missing them, worrying about them, and loving them from afar. By the time they meet again, both sides have endured hardships, but it makes the moment that much sweeter.