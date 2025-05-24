The Reason Why Soldiers Need To Be Tapped Out After Graduation
Like all things military, soldier graduations are full of rules and rituals. The tradition of the "tap out" is one, and it's intended to keep a bit of order. Graduates stay put, and their families find them. With that said, it differs from the others because a lot of emotion is expected and embraced. The soldiers and their families have earned it by then, as the newly minted servicepeople have likely worked harder and faced more grueling situations than they may have ever before. All the while being separated from their families without the level of immediate communication that we have grown accustomed to in the 21st century. Phones are confiscated for the duration, and trainees don't have internet access. Military undergrads are also not allowed to receive phone calls unless there's an emergency situation.
Back at home, families and friends support their troops-in-training while they're away by sending handwritten letters, photos, and other comfort items that the military allows. But for seven to 13 weeks, depending on what branch of military a person is in, there are no visits or physical contact with family. The first time that happens again is after the graduation ceremony, when their loved ones tap them on the shoulder. At that point, they can be at ease, and as you can imagine, there is typically a tearful and happy embrace.
Not everyone has someone to tap them out
The tradition is most prominent in the U.S Air Force, though there are plenty of TikTok videos showing people getting tapped out in Army and Marine graduations. Instead of tap outs in the Navy, that branch has what's known as a "Liberty Call," when families can go find their sailors after they graduate. Technically, Air Force graduates aren't required to wait in formation, according to the Air Force Basic Military Training website. While it's the tradition and most do it, the Air Force doesn't enforce it because, as they explained, "we are often told stories about how sad it is that nobody tapped out a graduate."
If there is one negative about the tap out tradition, it has to be the fact that not everyone has someone who is willing or able to travel to their loved one's military graduation. It's likely a lonely moment as they watch their fellow troops reunite with their families in celebration of their accomplishments. However, it doesn't have to be a family member, friend, or significant other who taps a military grad out — families can arrange to tap out their loved one's friend.
It's an emotionally charged experience
As previously mentioned, tap outs are emotionally charged moments. They're the culmination of a young person's efforts in basic military training. While it might not be as grueling as Special Forces training, it often leaves soldiers a little different than their family remembered them. It is also likely the longest some of them have ever been apart from their families.
Monique Smith, a mother to a 2023 Air Force graduate, wrote of her experience at his ceremony for Military Mom Collective. She described the "anxiety and excitement" she felt, unable to sleep the night before because she couldn't wait to see her son. As the graduates came into view, she said "the emotions were so strong that it was palpable." She spotted her son through binoculars, "a new man," a "bulked-up boy with a shaved head and a huge smile."
The anticipation continued throughout the ceremony until finally it was time for tap outs. "It was an epic moment," she wrote. "This had been the longest we had ever gone without seeing each other and we hugged as if we had never hugged before. I cried and whispered to him that all was ok and he had made it. Most Airman sobbed during the 'tap out' because of the emotion that has built up."
Undoubtedly, the tap-out portion of a military graduation ceremony is poignant and memorable. The troops have embarked on a grueling couple of months and come out ready to build their futures. Their families stayed behind, missing them, worrying about them, and loving them from afar. By the time they meet again, both sides have endured hardships, but it makes the moment that much sweeter.