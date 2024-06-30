The Strangest Internet Mysteries That Are Still Unsolved

The internet, one of the most life-changing technologies in human history, has been around for a few decades now — and like most great, sprawling, labyrinthine places that have been around for a long time, one can find a lot of really weird things there if one knows where to look. From its very earliest days, the net has been a place where relative anonymity allows people to play mind games, throw up weird puzzles, and leave bread crumbs leading to who knows where. In the digital domain, you can never really be sure who or what you're interacting with. It could be the shut-in down the street, an international spy in a far-flung country — or even a ghost in the machine.

Okay, so there are no literal ghosts, but some of the folks responsible for the internet's most enduring mysteries might as well be. If you've ever fallen down a rabbit hole wondering just who on Earth could be responsible for a series of cryptic posts, a creepy YouTube video guaranteed to give you nightmares, or an entire website that seems to have been generated from inside the mind of someone who belongs in a straitjacket, you are certainly not alone. All of these things and more have been puzzled over for decades by those who have fallen into some of the web's darkest corners — and many of these mysteries, like the ones presented here, seem very unlikely to ever be solved.