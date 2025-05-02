Band Breakups That Were Worse Than You Thought

Some rock bands have managed to stand the test of time, a tricky balancing act that includes the rare ability to remain relevant, maintaining one's health into old age, and being able to continue to deliver the goods onstage. For examples of groups that have achieved impressive longevity, look no further than such music icons as The Who, The Moody Blues, Neil Young and Crazy Horse, and legendary British band The Rolling Stones. However, the most important factor in that longevity is the simple ability to not break up.

Keeping groups together has proven to be surprisingly challenging within the rock milieu, with numerous bands calling it quits because members couldn't get along with each other. This phenomenon spans rock sub-genres and generations, ranging from The Everly Brothers (siblings Don and Phil publicly feuded for decades), to The Kinks (brothers Ray and Dave Davies' sibling rivalry led to endless drama), to the long-running rift between Beach Boys co-founders Mike Love and Brian Wilson.

Not surprisingly, when bands call it quits over personal issues, these splits have a tendency to grow ugly. The extent of that rancor, however, sometimes doesn't emerge until after the fact, revealing that some band breakups were even worse than you thought.

