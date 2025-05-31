Things That Came Out About Hollywood Legends After They Died

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The movie star concept hasn't entirely lost its luster, even in an age of streaming, viral videos, and social media influencers. But there's no denying that star power was far greater in the Golden Age of Hollywood. The ubiquitous place movies held in popular culture for most of the 20th century, combined with the studio system of Hollywood's early and middle years, helped propel scores of actors into national or even international notoriety.

That kind of fame didn't come entirely through acting talent and good movies. The studio system came with contracts, assigned roles, extensive makeovers, and a strict set of rules that Hollywood stars were expected to follow. That kind of careful massaging of an actor's public persona resulted in highly recognizable and appealing images. From Humphrey Bogart to Greta Garbo, Old Hollywood stars were — at least on screen — easily identifiable and familiar to the moviegoing public. Audiences who regularly attended the movies could feel as if they knew the stars who dominated the screen.

But of course, manicured personas are not reality, no matter how much studio publicity claimed otherwise. Actors and actresses had lives away from the cameras, sometimes quite different from the types of roles they embodied on film. And some major details of those lives only emerged after the stars themselves were long gone. They might be scandalous and appalling, or they might be heartwarming or even heartbreaking: here are just a few details about Hollywood legends that only made headlines after their deaths.

The following article includes allegations of child abuse and sexual assault.