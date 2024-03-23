The Dark Side Of Bob Crane

The much-loved CBS sitcom "Hogan's Heroes," which ran from 1965 to 1971, was initially highly controversial. Set in a World War II Nazi prisoner-of-war camp, the show followed the adventures of a group of prisoners as they worked to get one over on the camp leadership, particularly the ineffectual Colonel Klink. That a show was willing to portray Nazis in a comedic light was deeply shocking to American audiences for whom the war itself was still a living memory.

However, "Hogan's Heroes" also gave viewers a defiant cast to root for. At the heart of the show's success was the character of Hogan himself, played with exceptional charm by Bob Crane, who became a huge star. Crane had originally made his name in radio as a disc jockey and drummer before landing the leading role in "Hogan's Heroes," which would make him a household name. Even after "Hogan's Heroes" ended, the show remained familiar to audiences through syndication and re-runs. But some sitcom stars of the era harbored dark secrets, and Crane was no exception. Little did viewers know that the actor was notorious in the entertainment industry for a number of reasons. Crane was able to leverage his fame for his own ends — especially when it came to attracting sexual partners. Though his career faded following "Hogan's Heroes," the actor lived the life of a hedonist until, at the age of 49, he joined the ranks of actors who were tragically murdered. After his death, many sordid details of his life came to light. Here is the dark side of his story.