Why You'd Never Survive As A Soldier During WWII

If you judge how tragic and terrible a war was by the number of people who died fighting in it, then no war comes close to World War II. It was a wholesale slaughter of millions of combatants. While, as we shall see, there were seemingly infinite numbers of ways a soldier could die while fighting in the war, there was one way they were likely to die above all others: Battlefield deaths killed more troops during World War II than in any other conflict in history.

The deadliest battles of World War II saw hundreds of thousands of soldiers die. To be clear, these were not one-day battles; in some cases, they stretched on for months. But the carnage was almost unbelievable. Overall, it is estimated that 15 million combatants died during the war. For American troops, the deadliest engagement was the weeks-long Battle of the Bulge. It is estimated that 19,000 U.S. soldiers died on the battlefield, not including the tens of thousands more who were injured or missing in action and later died away from the fighting.

Some troops died in battle in ways they might never have expected when they signed up to fight. For the Allied soldiers in the Pacific, as the war got increasingly worse for Japan, there was a massive increase in the number of kamikaze attacks. The USS Laffey was struck by at least six Japanese suicide bombers in one day, and the attacks and resulting fires killed 32 sailors.

