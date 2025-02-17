What Your History Class Didn't Teach You About WWII

Perhaps, at some point in class, you learned about the importance of coded communications during the war. It makes sense — why send vital messages about troop movements or invasion plans without some level of security? It was a common practice on all sides, as was the attempt to break these coded messages. But while some efforts were successful, other codes were never broken thanks to the linguistic contributions of Indigenous Americans.

Often referred to as the Code Talkers, U.S. service members who were also Native used their fluency in indigenous languages to set up codes that Japanese listeners simply couldn't break. The history of U.S. Code Talkers actually goes back to World War I, when the Choctaw Telephone Squad began operating in Europe. By WWII, the U.S. military was specifically recruiting people who fluently spoke both a tribal language and English. Their job was to translate coded messages from English into their language, then communicate that message (often via radio) to another tribal language speaker. The contents were crucial to military operations, including information about their own troops and the movements of the enemy.

Many of these Code Talkers were Diné (or Navajo) people. They were expected to completely memorize a complex code and whose work was credited with helping the Marines win the otherwise pretty difficult Battle of Iwo Jima (among many other achievements). Other Code Talkers hailed from a diverse array of tribes including the Comanche, Hopi, Mohawk, Chippewa, and Crow.