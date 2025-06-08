Weird Things People Ignore About Davy Crockett

Davy Crockett is nothing short of an American icon. It's a striking, collective mental image: the brave Crockett, setting out into the wilds of Tennessee and the unknown and unexplored (by European-American settlers) areas west, brandishing a rifle and wearing a coonskin cap. Or, there's the notion that he died fighting at the Alamo, one of the most legendary battles in North American history. At any rate, Crockett lived a life of danger and adventure that coalesced with a period of significant and rapid change in the United States: the early 1800s.

Due to a combination of self-aggrandizement and contemporary accounts of his achievements that may have stretched the truth for entertainment and political purposes, it's hard to separate truth from fiction (or mythology, or lore) when it comes to the spectacular life of Davy Crockett. Much of the common knowledge about the 19th-century celebrity, statesman, frontiersman, and warrior was perpetuated by movies and TV, and there are a lot of lies about Crockett floating around. However, Crockett's actual life was documented enough that we're able to determine and pass on some of the more curious, harrowing, and altogether baffling moments. Here are some things that unequivocally really did happen in the life of Davy Crockett, and they sure are weirder than anything that's been part of the so-called official record passed down by biographers and filmmakers.

