Lies About Davy Crockett You Always Believed

The fragmented media landscape of today makes it nearly impossible for a craze to sweep the nation the way Davy Crockett swept America in the 1950s. Walt Disney's three-part serial for "Disneyland" was meant as a short but handsomely produced feature to help spotlight the Frontierland section of Disney's beloved theme park. But it struck a nerve with children and succeeded beyond all expectations. According to Randy Roberts and James S. Olson's "A Line in the Sand: The Alamo in Blood and Memory," it never occurred to Disney that he was premature in killing off his latest hero at the Alamo. And the studio's marketing team was late in realizing the potential for merchandising and unprepared for the demand in coonskin caps that followed the show's premiere.

The Crockett craze of the 1950s proved as short-lived as it was intense. Historians were also quick to take Disney to task for the historical inaccuracies of his series — not that a Disney series with a catchy folk theme, folksy dialogue, and animated framing devices ever pretended to be an exercise in hardcore realism. Indeed, the heavily fictionalized show seems mild compared to some of the tall tales told about Davy Crockett in his own lifetime, sometimes by Crockett himself: That he was a half-horse, half-alligator who he could wade the Mississippi River, tangle with wildcats, and carry a steamboat on his back.

Those are just some of the tall tales told about Crockett. Many are more plausible than being part alligator and have entered into popular history accounts. But myths are myths, and here are some of the most pervasive about Crockett.