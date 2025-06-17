Former Co-Stars Who Have A Lot To Say About These Famous Comedians

The zany talents of Robin Williams were well suited to the '70s alien sitcom "Mork and Mindy." By the 1990s, Williams had transformed into a full-fledged movie star, adept at comedies like "Mrs. Doubtfire" and dramas like "Good Will Hunting." Williams often had a profound impact on other performers. "Robin was never one of those comedians that was competitive and had to have all the funny lines," Pam Dawber of "Mork and Mindy" told The AV Club. "It was always playtime for him. He's just very generous."

Advertisement

While shooting "Mrs. Doubtfire" away from home, teen actor Lisa Jakub was expelled from her school, and Williams went to bat for her. "He handed me a letter that he had written to my school," Jakub recalled on her blog. "He wrote embarrassingly kind things about my character and my work, and requested that they reconsider and allow me to return to my classes." Williams was also delightful with his other "Mrs. Doubtfire" daughter, Mara Wilson. "Robin would do anything to make me and the other kids laugh," Wilson wrote on her blog (via ABC News). "He seemed to know instinctively what we would find funny."

In 1998, Williams won an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for "Good Will Hunting," which was well deserved according to co-star and screenwriter Matt Damon. "I owe everything to him. He said yes to our movie and he got it made," he told Yahoo! News (via Her). "I think that is what I carry with me, the joy he brought in my life."

Advertisement