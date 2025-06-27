Bandmates Who Actually Hated Each Other

It's easy to assume that the members of our most beloved rock bands are lifelong friends, their creative partnerships translating into healthy, well-operating relationships that have endured for decades. That, of course, has been disproven time and time again, as one band after another becomes plunged into chaos due to the dysfunctional interpersonal relationships of their members.

This is hardly a new phenomenon. In the '50s and '60s, despite blending their voices for some of the sweetest harmonies heard in the early days of rock 'n' roll, the Everly Brothers reportedly loathed each other. "We only ever had one argument," Phil Everly famously said of brother Don (via Rolling Stone) in 1970. "It's been lasting for 25 years."

Over the years, bands of all levels of success, from The Beatles on down, have struggled to keep from being torn apart by infighting. This has been at the root of many bands' breakups, although money has often tended to be a key agent of healing when big paydays are dangled, enticing even the fiercest of enemies to put aside their differences for a lucrative reunion tour. That said, even millions of dollars aren't always enough to repair the ruined relationships between embittered musicians and their long-held grudges.

