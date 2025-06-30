Here's Who Inherited Gregg Allman's Money After He Died

Gregg Allman, the legendary co-founder of the Allman Brothers Band, spent his final days visiting with his children and close friends, playing with his dogs, and spending time with his new wife, Shannon Williams, sitting near the pool in their house outside Savannah, Georgia. It was spring 2017, and Allman was dying from liver cancer that had spread to one of his lungs. He thought a lot about his brother, Duane, who died tragically in a motorcycle accident in 1971 and with whom he'd risen to fame with their band, beginning in the late 1960s.

Allman died peacefully in bed on May 27, 2017, with jazz on the speakers and Shannon and his best friend, Huell "Chank" Middleton, at his side. He left an estimated $5 million estate, per Celebrity Net Worth, while other sources say it was as much as $25 million. He'd been married seven times, left behind five adult children, and his current wife Shannon. Allman had long-standing substance issues, which may have negatively impacted his finances over the years. He'd been working with his personal manager Michael Lehhman, who'd helped him get back on track financially. This allowed him not only to provide for his family but also to set up several endowments for young musicians and students who plan to go into the music business.

