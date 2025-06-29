John Candy's Former Co-Stars Have A Lot To Say About Him

The 1980s was a boom period for film comedy, and the blockbusters, critical favorites, and enduring home video and cable TV staples of the era were generally populated by a loosely affiliated group of actors and funny people. The United States' late-night institution, "Saturday Night Live," and Canadian television's "SCTV" served as a farm system for comedy, and the latter gave the world one of the all-time greats in John Candy. In a career that lasted just under two decades because of a tragic death, Candy stole scenes in early work like "Stripes," "National Lampoon's Vacation," and "Splash" before going on to show the full potential of his talents. He became an A-lister with "Spaceballs," "Planes, Trains & Automobiles," "The Great Outdoors," and "Cool Runnings."

Almost without fail, Candy was never a traditional leading man, but instead acted as a major part of an ensemble. He made his co-stars' work better, and they elevated him, too, and that's a big reason why Candy is so beloved for so many movies released between 1981 and 1994. Working with the actor was a life-changing experience for his cohort, and here's what John Candy was really like, as an actor and person, according to those who knew him the best.