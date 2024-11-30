What The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Doing Now

"The Big Bang Theory" enjoyed a level of success that few TV sitcoms ever reach. When the series finale originally aired on CBS on May 16, 2019, it drew nearly 18 million total viewers – a clear indication of the staying power the show had achieved over its 12 seasons centered on geeky Caltech physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), their spunky neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and their band of nerdy and well-meaning friends. At that time, it was the first show to finish its run as TV's highest-rated series since "Seinfeld" went off the air in 1998.

The show's impact most certainly made stars of its main cast. Of course, Galecki had already broken through to TV viewers in the '90s as a shy teen named David on ABC's "Roseanne." But most of the primary actors involved in "The Big Bang Theory" undoubtedly found their biggest ticket to success and stardom aboard the long-running CBS series created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.

The oversized impact of "The Big Bang Theory" has shaped each main cast member in different ways. Galecki, Parsons, and Cuoco have all charted career paths identifiably unique to them, not to mention the subsequent careers of fellow "Big Bang" characters like Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and others. So, after such a notable television triumph, what are "The Big Bang Theory" cast members doing these days?

