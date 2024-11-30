What The Big Bang Theory Cast Is Doing Now
"The Big Bang Theory" enjoyed a level of success that few TV sitcoms ever reach. When the series finale originally aired on CBS on May 16, 2019, it drew nearly 18 million total viewers – a clear indication of the staying power the show had achieved over its 12 seasons centered on geeky Caltech physicists Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) and Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons), their spunky neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco), and their band of nerdy and well-meaning friends. At that time, it was the first show to finish its run as TV's highest-rated series since "Seinfeld" went off the air in 1998.
The show's impact most certainly made stars of its main cast. Of course, Galecki had already broken through to TV viewers in the '90s as a shy teen named David on ABC's "Roseanne." But most of the primary actors involved in "The Big Bang Theory" undoubtedly found their biggest ticket to success and stardom aboard the long-running CBS series created by Chuck Lorre and Bill Prady.
The oversized impact of "The Big Bang Theory" has shaped each main cast member in different ways. Galecki, Parsons, and Cuoco have all charted career paths identifiably unique to them, not to mention the subsequent careers of fellow "Big Bang" characters like Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg), Raj Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), Amy Farrah Fowler (Mayim Bialik), and others. So, after such a notable television triumph, what are "The Big Bang Theory" cast members doing these days?
Johnny Galecki
As a viewer, it was easy to root for Johnny Galecki as Leonard Hofstadter on "The Big Bang Theory." Leonard stood as the confounded straight man to Jim Parsons' eccentric Sheldon Cooper — though both lead characters were intellectuals — and his romantic storyline with Kaley Cuoco's Penny made him all the more endearing to "Big Bang" fans. Plus, Galecki had already built up a ton of goodwill with moviegoers as a young actor in movies such as "Prancer," "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation," "I Know What You Did Last Summer," and others; he won over TV viewers as the bashful David on "Roseanne."
But since "The Big Bang Theory" wrapped up, Galecki has seemingly taken a sabbatical from acting in TV and film, and it's unclear if or when he will return. When "Big Bang" was nearing its end, Galecki reprised his "Roseanne" role on that show's 2018 revival and subsequent spinoff, "The Conners," and he did voice work in the 2019 movie "A Dog's Journey." But his screen acting credits currently stop there. (He has since lent his voice to the 2021 Audible Originals podcast series "The Cinnamon Bear: A Holiday Adventure.")
Galecki's personal life, however, has experienced some significant changes since "The Big Bang Theory" stopped filming. In 2020, the actor ended a two-year relationship with his former partner, Alaina Meyer, with whom he has a son. He subsequently married Morgan Galecki, and they moved to a home in Tennessee. Morgan has since given birth to their daughter, Oona Evelena.
Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons' beloved character Sheldon Cooper received a lasting narrative outside of "The Big Bang Theory" thanks to his extended early storyline in the spinoff series "Young Sheldon." Consequently, viewers know much more about the future theoretical physicist's childhood than they do about other characters from the main series. And why shouldn't they? Sheldon's high-strung, high-IQ charm — not to mention the comedic catchphrase he used as punctuation, "Bazinga!" — is a large part of what makes "The Big Bang Theory" so appealing.
Still, the actor behind Sheldon has returned to his roots in theater since "The Big Bang Theory" concluded in 2019. After all, Parsons got his start on the stage in several off-Broadway shows before he eventually moved into commercials, TV, and film. Post-"Big Bang," Parsons has entertained theatergoers in stage productions such as the Stephen Flaherty musical "A Man of No Importance" (2022), a limited run of Paula Vogel's "Mother Play" (2024), and the Broadway revival of Thornton Wilder's "Our Town" (2024).
But Parsons hasn't forgotten his ties to the screen, where he frequently still dabbles. Only now, he also produces: In 2015, two years before the actor wed his husband, Todd Spiewak, the pair founded a production company called That's Wonderful Productions, where they subsequently served as executive producers on TV shows including "Special" and "Call Me Kat," the latter led by Parson's "Big Bang" castmate Mayim Bialik. Parsons also starred in the 2020 Netflix series "Hollywood" and was in the 2022 movie "Spoiler Alert."
Kaley Cuoco
The star power of Kaley Cuoco has only continued to rise following her breakthrough role on "The Big Bang Theory" as Penny, the lighthearted neighbor of Leonard and Sheldon who ultimately becomes Leonard's wife in Season 9. After the success of "Big Bang," Cuoco earned her stripes as a lead actor in streaming series such as HBO Max's "The Flight Attendant" and Peacock's "Based on a True Story."
But that's not all. Cuoco also continues to use her talent in the movies, appearing in the films "The Man from Toronto," "Meet Cute," and "Role Play," all since "Big Bang" ended — the latter two movies saw her serving in a producer role. Cuoco also did a cameo on an episode of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" and lent her voice to the pilot of the animated series "Kite Man: Hell Yeah!" which she also executive produces.
Romantically, the actress has settled down with Tom Pelphrey, a fellow actor; they confirmed their relationship in 2022, had a child together in 2023, and were engaged in 2024. Cuoco also finds the time to take care of her pets and now shares that love with the world. In 2023, she founded a pet care brand called Oh Norman! "I launched Oh Norman! to fill the gap in the market for affordable, eco-friendly, and ethically sourced products for dogs," Cuoco told People magazine. "Since launch, my furry ones have been testing all of our products — from apparel and cleaning wipes to toys and treats."
Simon Helberg
Simon Helberg's life has been interesting since his career-defining turn as Howard Wolowitz on "The Big Bang Theory." Still continuing to act, Helberg now shows his range in parts quite different from his "Big Bang" role. On top of that, he went so far to land a part in a movie that he actually became a French citizen just to participate.
Well, there's more to it than that: Helberg's wife, actress Jocelyn Towne, is French on her mother's side, and she's been a citizen since 2013. So when the opportunity emerged in 2019 for Helberg to appear in French director Leos Carax's English-language debut, "Annette," Helberg embarked on a months-long journey for French citizenship in order to be involved — out of respect for the director and his work. "I ended up actually becoming a French citizen in order just to be considered for the part," Helberg told The Irish Times when "Annette" arrived in 2021. Helberg has since appeared in the movies "As They Made Us" and "Space Oddity" and on the TV shows "American Dad!" and "Poker Face." But becoming a citizen of a different country just for a role has to take the cake.
"I became a French citizen in case they wouldn't be welcoming anyone into the cast that wasn't a European citizen," Helberg added. "It's off-kilter, I know. I was probably clinically insane at that point. But, you know, Leos makes a movie every seven years, so an opportunity like this just doesn't happen often."
Kunal Nayyar
Kunal Nayyar, who will forever be known as the shy but affable Raj Koothrappali on "The Big Bang Theory," continues to blaze his own trail as an actor on television and in film. Born in London and raised in New Delhi, India, before coming to the U.S. as a teen, Nayyar's cultured background undoubtedly informs his acting choices as he moves forward in his career.
Those choices run the gamut — he stars in 2019's "Sweetness in the Belly," the Camilla Gibb book adaptation about a Muslim refugee of the Ethiopian Civil War, just as he appears in the 2024 British teen comedy "How to Date Billy Walsh." And there's much more. In 2022, Nayyar played a primary role on TV's "Suspicion." Then, in 2024, he guest-starred on "Night Court," the NBC sitcom revival led by actress Melissa Rauch, who played Bernadette on "The Big Bang Theory." Nayyar is also set to appear in the upcoming film "Christmas Karma." Before "Big Bang" ended, he even tried his hand at theater in stage adaptations of the Shakespeare comedy "Love's Labour's Lost" and the Jesse Eisenberg play "The Spoils."
Nayyar's work as an actor outside of "The Big Bang Theory" has been commended by reputable TV institutions: He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2021 British Academy Television Awards for his role as convicted murderer Sandeep Singh in Netflix's "Criminal: UK." As for his personal life, Nayyar married model and former Miss India Neha Kapur in 2011.
Melissa Rauch
Melissa Rauch used her unforgettable role as Bernadette Rostenkowski on "The Big Bang Theory" to springboard her career to brand new heights. That includes her acting stints on "The Office," "True Blood," and "Black Monday," plus many more shows throughout the years. In 2022, she was even a contestant on "Celebrity Jeopardy!" then hosted by her former "Big Bang" castmate Mayim Bialik, who became a permanent rotating host of "Jeopardy!" until 2023.
And while Rauch did a fine job on the celebrity game show, it's clear that starring in scripted entertainment is her true calling as an artist. Since its debut in 2023, Rauch has played the lead role of Judge Abby Stone on NBC's revival of the sitcom "Night Court," which originally aired for nine seasons in the '80s and '90s. In 2024, Rauch starred in a commercial campaign for the Quaker Oats Company, promoting the brand's line of rice cakes. On the big screen, Rauch appears in the movies "The Bronze," "Flock of Dudes," "The Laundromat," and several others, and she frequently lends her voice to animated films.
On "The Big Bang Theory," Bernadette and Howard Wolowitz (Simon Helberg) eventually marry and have two children. In real life, Rauch is married to writer Winston Rauch (né Beigel), with whom she's collaborated on several projects, including "Night Court" and "The Bronze." The pair revealed in December 2017 that they had welcomed a baby girl, Sadie. In May 2020, Rauch gave birth to their second child, a son named Brooks.
Mayim Bialik
Thanks to her early days as the title character of the '90s NBC hit series "Blossom," Mayim Bialik was already a TV star well before she took on "The Big Bang Theory" role of Amy Farrah Fowler, the neuroscientist who becomes the love interest of Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons). So it's no surprise that Bialik has continued to thrive on-screen and elsewhere since "Big Bang" came to an end in 2019.
Since that time, Bialik began guest-hosting the long-running game show "Jeopardy!" after the death of Alex Trebek in 2020, eventually becoming a permanent alternating co-host alongside former contestant Ken Jennings until she left the show in 2023. Bialik's directorial film debut, "As They Made Us," was released in 2022. She played the lead role in TV's "Call Me Kat," which was co-produced by Parsons. Bialik is also planning a "Blossom" reboot, although she has warned the press that it won't be like the "Blossom" of old — in fact, it apparently won't be a sitcom at all.
"All of the cast and the original creator and producers are on board," Bialik revealed to Vanity Fair in 2023 amid the Writers Guild of America strike that year. She continued, "We believe a reboot can and should exist once the strike ends. We're hoping to reboot it not as a sitcom, though. We want to bring back these interesting, deep characters — a child of divorce, a recovering drug addict, an alcoholic — to see them in a whole new way."
Kevin Sussman
Kevin Sussman already had a fruitful acting career in film and television before he nailed the lowly but lovable arc of comic book store owner Stuart Bloom on "The Big Bang Theory." Sussman made his movie debut in 1999's "Liberty Heights" and immediately went on to score minor parts in 2000s films as varied as "Wet Hot American Summer" and "Sweet Home Alabama."
Meanwhile, on television, he guest-starred on prestigious primetime shows including "Law & Order," "ER," and "The Sopranos" before landing a primary part on ABC's "Ugly Betty" as the boyfriend of the title character played by America Ferrera. Still, the breadth of Sussman's work extends even past those, and his filmography includes dozens of appearances in different TV shows and movies. Undoubtedly, the actor has stayed quite busy throughout his career.
Since "The Big Bang Theory" ended in 2019, however, Sussman hasn't yet returned to feature films, instead continuing to focus on his television work, including his TV appearances on series such as "The Dropout," "Better Call Saul," "Lessons in Chemistry," and "Call Me Kat," the latter led by his former "Big Bang Theory" castmate Mayim Bialik. In 2024, it emerged that Sussman had been contracted to star in a new "Big Bang Theory" spinoff alongside Brian Posehn and Lauren Lapkus. The year before, Sussman married Addie Hall after a decade of marriage to Alessandra Young.
Sara Gilbert
Sara Gilbert plays Leslie Winkle on "The Big Bang Theory," serving as the doppelganger-like coworker of Leonard Hofstadter (Johnny Galecki) early in the series. Her pairing with Galecki plays as a nod to the two actors' previous work together on ABC's "Roseanne," with Gilbert as Darlene Conner and Galecki as her unassertive boyfriend, David — roles they would revisit on the 2018 "Roseanne" revival and its spinoff, "The Conners."
Gilbert has done more than play those two roles, though — even if they define her career in the zeitgeist. She also works behind the camera: On top of being an executive producer for "The Conners," she is also an executive producer for the Amazon Freevee series "The Pradeeps of Pittsburgh." As an actor, she had a small part in the 2023 movie "80 for Brady" and a recurring role on the TV show "Atypical." In 2020, she appeared on an episode of the docuseries "Equal." Before "Big Bang," she appeared in films including "Poison Ivy," "High Fidelity," and "Laws of Attraction."
Mirroring their characters in "Roseanne," Gilbert and Galecki briefly dated in real life before Gilbert confirmed she was a lesbian in 2010 when announcing the daytime talk show she created and co-hosted, "The Talk." Gilbert has two children with her previous partner Allison Adler, and a son with Linda Perry, songwriter and former singer of the band 4 Non Blondes. Gilbert and Perry were married in 2014 but separated five years later, ultimately divorcing.
Laura Spencer
As an actor, Laura Spencer had two enviable roles on television concurrently, starring as the dermatology resident Emily Sweeney on "The Big Bang Theory" from 2014 through 2017 and as the intern Jessica Warren on Fox's "Bones" for that same span. Subsequently, she continues to work in both TV and film, appearing in the disaster movie "13 Minutes" and in TV episodes of "Reservation Dogs" and "Grey's Anatomy."
In a 2017 interview, Spencer said she enjoyed her time working on "The Big Bang Theory" and "Bones" simultaneously. But when she was asked about the differences between the two shows, she noted that her filming schedule for "The Big Bang Theory" was much lighter.
"You're working half days usually, and then the day of taping is a full day," she told the crafting show "Craftversations." "But it's not as strenuous as a schedule like 'Bones' is, where they're filming all day, which is so much different when you're on a one-hour [show]. I definitely saw the differences in that way."
Laurie Metcalf
Who could forget Laurie Metcalf as Mary Cooper, the evangelical Texan mother of Sheldon on "The Big Bang Theory"? Yet, Metcalf was already well established as an actress when Mary first cropped up in 2007, and she has only further grown her acting repertoire since "The Big Bang Theory" ended. Even her character had a life past "Big Bang," since Zoe Perry ended up playing Sheldon's mother in the prequel series "Young Sheldon."
For many TV viewers, Metcalf first came into their lives as Jackie Harris on "Roseanne," for which the actress received much critical acclaim. Mid-career, Metcalf had exciting roles in movies as disparate as "Scream 2," "Toy Story 2," and "Beer League." Her subsequent acting credits include the TV shows "Easy Money," "Getting On," and "The McCarthys," not to mention her return as Jackie in the 2018 "Roseanne" revival and its spinoff, ABC's "The Conners." Metcalf was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 2017's "Lady Bird." She stars opposite Ray Romano in the 2022 film "Somewhere in Queens."
She's also a seasoned stage actress, and she's performed there for just as long as she's been on-screen, going back to her start in theater in the late '70s. During her time on "The Big Bang Theory," she appeared in plays including "Brighton Beach Memoirs," "The Other Place," and "Long Day's Journey into Night." After "The Big Bang Theory," Metcalf starred in plays such as "Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?" and "Grey House."
