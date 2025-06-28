This Historian Predicted Trump's US-Iran Conflict In 2024 And His Theories About WWIII Are Chilling

Jiang Xueqin believes that Iran sees the war as an opportunity to slowly pull the U.S. in, "forcing Americans into a quagmire." "Supply issues in Iran will be a huge problem for the American military," he predicted. "They can get in, but it will be very hard for them to get out." Since the U.S. sees itself as the dominant force, Iran understands it can use that to its advantage by forcing retaliation even against the U.S.'s own interest, ratcheting it up until the only thing left to do is send in troops. That, Xueqin said, will cause civil unrest at home.

"The moment that Americans start dying in the Middle East, the moment that they institute a draft, it will create chaos in America," Xueqin said. "People are going to protest, people are going to revolt." But things would already be past the point of no return regarding the war, he explained. Jiang predicted that the divisiveness in the U.S. will come to a head, with some championing the old guard of the American Empire and others siding with President Donald Trump's America First, which will lead to a civil war. That would play out well for Trump, Jiang claimed, because, with an "unwinnable war" in Iran and a civil war at home, he may have enough support to get that third term.

Meanwhile, Xueqin thinks the Muslim nations will rally behind Iran as Israel becomes the hegemonic leader in the Middle East. That, he believes, is part of the "fulfillment of the Biblical prophecy" in which the players in this game — especially Israel and the Muslim nations. Being deeply steeped in their religious beliefs, they will view the fighting as "the end of the world, and that's why this war is so scary for all of us."

