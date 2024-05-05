Here's What Could Happen If World War III Starts

World War III: the ending to the trilogy that we're all not-too-secretly waiting for. Will it come from the sky in nuclear explosions of fire? Will it be swarms of alien hordes with pew-pew lasers and flying saucers and an inspirational speech from Bill Pullman? Will it be disembodied AI drowning the world in incendiary disinformation? Or maybe plain old environmental destruction and lessons about the insatiability of human greed? No matter the cause, it makes sense that if humanity is going to end, it'll happen via our most ancient mainstay: war.

Of course, if World War III ever breaks out, the causes would be way more complicated than "aliens here and aliens bad." All we have to do is look to the middle installment of the trilogy — World War II — to trace a convoluted thread from late 19th-century European nation-states to why World War I broke out, to Germany's role in it and their humiliation at the Treaty of Versailles in 1919, to the establishment of the Weimar Republic, the Great Depression, the rise of the Nazi party ... You see what we're getting at here?

But at least we can agree: If World War III broke out, it would likely be humanity's curtain call. Our interdependent world of trade and food webs, reliance on digital information, current and future weapons of destruction, mass human migrations, health and disease challenges ... Any war but an extremely localized war would be utterly catastrophic.