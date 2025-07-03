Actors Who Had A Lot To Say About Their Time In Wars

It wasn't until the 20th century that the world became acquainted with, for better and for worse, respectively, the idea of people becoming extremely famous for their ability to pretend to be other people, and intercontinental global conflict. Two of the biggest technological developments of the 1900s, cinema and then television, coincided with the age of two monumentally brutal, globe-spanning wars, along with some other major international conflicts. Few spots on the planet, and few of the people who lived on it, weren't in some way touched by popular culture or at least one war fought over ideas that would change the course of humanity.

All kinds of people in the U.S. and Western Europe in particular fought in the war, even artists, actors, and performers. Whether it was because they were drafted into service or they enlisted in the cause, some of Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars contributed to various American military actions. Warfare on such a high level can deeply affect or change a person, and those actors certainly experienced that effect. A lot of messed-up things happened in World War II, many messed-up things happened in the Vietnam War, and they were around to see it. Here are some well-known actors who fought in wars, and what they had to say about their time on the battlefield.