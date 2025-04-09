Famous People Who Actually Served During WWII

Clark Gable, the Oscar-winning star of "It Happened One Night" and "Gone with the Wind," turned 40 years old in 1941, the year that the United States joined World War II. Too old for the draft, the U.S. government appointed Gable to be the leader of the Hollywood Victory Committee, an organization that used stateside celebrities and the machinery of the entertainment industry to boost morale and promote war bonds. Gable hired his wife, actor Carole Lombard, to market war bonds, but after a promotional event in Indiana in January 1942, her plane crashed into a mountain in Nevada.

Gable, distraught and looking to take on a more active role in the war, sent a telegram to President Franklin D. Roosevelt requesting a spot on the front lines. Rejected, he signed up for the Army Air Force and enrolled in officer school and aerial gunnery school. Dispatched to the 351st Bomb Group in England, Gable's assignment was to make educational films to show gunners what the job would entail.

He didn't need to, but Gable embedded himself and a camera on five Allied bombing raids on Germany in order to get instructional combat material. In one such trip, Gable sustained retaliatory gunfire, when a shell struck his boot and grazed his head. By the time of his 1944 discharge, Gable had ascended to the rank of major.

