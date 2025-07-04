Why Jane's Addiction Is A Total Nightmare On Tour

In September 2024, Jane's Addiction was finishing up the song "Ocean Size" from their 1988 album "Nothing's Shocking" during a concert in Boston. As guitarist Dave Navarro shredded the climactic ending, frontman Perry Farrell stood near him, rhythmically grunting, as he does in the recorded version of the song. Then, he turned to Navarro, focusing his grunting toward the guitarist before walking closer to him and slamming into him with his shoulder. At first, Navarro continued to play for a few seconds, keeping his eyes on Farrell, who then bowed up to him. At that point, a confrontation started, and someone from offstage quickly came out to get between the longtime bandmates. Navarro took off his guitar, while others ended up wrestling Farrell to the ground. The concert was over, as was the rest of the tour.

It was a sad ending to not only the tour but the band as well. The run included all four of the original members, and it had gone relatively smoothly overall. Until, as Navarro told Guitar Player, "it all came to a screeching halt and forever destroyed the band's life." "And there's no chance for the band to ever play together again," he continued.

After the concert, Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery posted a joint message on Instagram, citing "a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell" as the reason for canceling the rest of the slated shows. The scenario was upsetting to the band and to fans, but it was hardly out of left field. The members' ongoing drama and inability to get along had created an on-and-off relationship between them and made their tours a mixed bag of amazing nights of music and fan love and (mostly) behind-the-scenes conflict exacerbated by substance abuse.

