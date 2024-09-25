The Truth About Dave Navarro And Perry Farrell's Relationship

Not long before the September 2024 incident involving Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro, the guitarist discussed the volatile nature of Jane's Addiction with Louisville Public Media. "We've broken up 10 times," Navarro said. "No wonder, we're crazy." Farrell's onstage behavior in Boston left the future of Jane's Addiction once again in question along with Ferrell's relationship with Navarro. The guitarist, in a joint statement with Eric Avery and Stephen Perkins, posted on his Instagram page that Farrell's mental health issues forced the band to cancel its tour. "Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative," they wrote. "We hope that he will find the help he needs."

Farrell's wife, Etty Lau Farrell, blamed her husband's behavior on his frustration with having his vocals drowned out by the rest of the band, among other issues, that ended with him hitting Navarro. "Dave still looked handsome and cool in the middle of a fight," she wrote on Instagram. "Perry was a crazed beast for the next half an hour — he finally did not calm down, but did breakdown and cried and cried." Farrell later publicly apologized to Navarro, who seems to be contemplating the future. "Perhaps it's simpler to recognize when something is gone and learn from the magical lesson of grief rather than avoid it and remain in a consistent state of dissatisfaction," he wrote on Instagram.

