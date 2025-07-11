The wacky world of pro wrestling blurs several lines. Quite often the best storylines on screen end up having some basis in reality — to the point that wrestlers argue over who wins in a predetermined sport and real fights break out in the locker room. Let's just say it's a strange profession inhabited by real characters who wouldn't look out of place in a cartoon.

In more than a few cases, it's tough to determine where the persona ends and the actual person begins, as various wrestlers proved to be really weird people — in fact, some of them were wilder outside of the ring than in it. Take someone like the Ultimate Warrior, who decided to legally change his name to Warrior because he could. That's probably the least bizarre thing he did, as he created a comic book series where he decides to beat up Santa Claus. Why? Who knows. Maybe he didn't get a Super Nintendo when he wrote to Saint Nick and asked for one in the '90s.

With that said, let's head back to the past to find out more about famous wrestlers who were really weird people.