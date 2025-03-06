Things That Came Out About Andre The Giant After He Died

The world of professional wrestling features a number of unforgettable personalities and characters, but none were as larger than life — literally and metaphorically — as André the Giant. Dubbed the Eighth Wonder of the World because he was billed at 7'4" and reportedly weighed over 500 lbs, André established himself as a must-see attraction. In January 1993, André died in a hotel room in Paris, France. He was just 46 years old.

Advertisement

Yet, André's legend lives on. Even after death, stories about him continue to be told by those who knew him, especially recollections about the insane amount of alcohol that André the Giant would drink every day. There are also tales about his generosity, what he liked to do in his spare time, and even the people he didn't get along with in the wrestling business. One thing remains certain about him, though: He was very much a character in real life as he was on screen while he entertained audiences.

So, let's take a look at all the revelations that came out about André the Giant after he died. That being said, remember that these stories are told by others — and since André isn't around to verify the facts — there's the possibility that the truth could have been stretched or represented from a one-sided perspective here.

Advertisement