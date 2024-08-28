Wrestlers Who Are Actually Terrible People

Billed at 6-feet-8-inches tall and 350 pounds, Grizzly Smith was an imposing presence in the ring. He is also seen as one of the most despicable figures the wrestling business has ever seen because of the real-life misdeeds he has been accused of. His son, WWE Hall of Famer Jake "The Snake" Roberts, told Sports Illustrated that he was conceived after Smith, who was dating his grandmother, sexually assaulted the woman's 12-year-old daughter. "My parents then got married because that's what you did back then," Roberts continued. "She had two more children fairly quick, and before the age of 17, she was divorced with three kids."

Smith's daughter Rockin' Robin followed her older brother and father into the wrestling business, and in an interview with Highspots Wrestling Network, she accused her father of molesting her from the age of 6 or 7 years old onward. "I think it wasn't just me," she added. "It's something that's deeply embedded within a child molester ... there's just something really off there."

It wasn't just unthinkable acts with minors that allegedly made Smith a terrible human being. In his "Dark Side of the Ring" episode, Roberts said that his father would discourage him from becoming a wrestler by belittling and insulting him. "I got humiliated, I got stretched, I got torn up, basically crawled back to the locker room, and my father looked at me and said, 'I'm ashamed of you, you're gutless, and you'll never amount to anything," he revealed.