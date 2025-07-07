Famous Musicians Who Have A Lot To Say About Chris Cornell

Out of all his bandmates, Soundgarden guitarist Kim Thayil probably has the most to say about Chris Cornell's evolution as a musician. Speaking to Kerrang in 2021, Thayil noted that Cornell originally pulled double duty on drums and vocals, and while he was unquestionably skilled at both, his bandmates felt it might be better to hire a dedicated frontman. "We were writing songs in odd time signatures, so it became tougher for Chris to sing and play drums at the same time," Thayil said. "[Original Soundgarden bassist Hiro Yamamoto] and I decided we needed a singer ... we thought [Chris] was a bit conventional in his approach, but as a drummer and a songwriter, he was much more inventive."

Ultimately, Cornell's desire to make his mark as a lead singer won over, and he would move to the front of the stage while remaining Soundgarden's chief songwriter. As Thayil recalled in a separate interview (via Ultimate Guitar), Cornell was initially self-conscious in this latter role, but Mother Love Bone's late frontman, Andrew Wood, inspired him to become more productive and confident when writing songs. "[Wood's death in 1990] motivated Chris, in two ways," the guitarist said. "One was to talk to me about [asking] Ben [Shepherd, bassist] to join the band because he's from the same neighborhood as Andy ... The second thing was that Chris became really prolific."

With Soundgarden inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2025, Thayil also told Billboard that it was thanks to Cornell that the band learned to appreciate the importance of such an honor. "He's the one who convinced me how appreciative the fans and our peers and the Soundgarden community — that includes the people that we work with and work for us — would be about it," he explained.

