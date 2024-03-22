Stars Who Can't Stand Slipknot's Corey Taylor

There are many musicians who can't stand Slipknot, but Corey Taylor appears to draw his own special kind of ire. Opinionated, blunt, and often controversial, the singer never misses the opportunity to weigh in on current topics or other people. In fact, this culminated with the humorous "But what does Corey Taylor think?" meme where fans post this statement in the comments section under music news stories, since Taylor will inevitably provide his input at some point — whether prompted to or not.

The heavy metal superstar possesses the uncanny ability to rub people up the wrong way, and there have been a number of instances where his opinions have created mortal nemeses for life. From his infamous war of words with Machine Gun Kelly over a collaboration that didn't work out to having heat with former Korn drummer David Silveria because he chose to pose for a Calvin Klein advert, Taylor ensures he receives fewer friend requests on Facebook. Although, it's unfair to put all the blame on his shoulders for all the people who don't like him. After all, there are people who take issue with the singer for their own personal reasons, even when he doesn't say anything about them to begin with.

With that said, let's take a look at the well-known stars who would rather lie in a pit of venomous vipers than sit in a room with Taylor for five minutes.