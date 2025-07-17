Even with all the power, riches, and big drafty castles they could ever want at their disposal, sometimes monarchs decide it's time to hang up their crown. While plenty of monarchs have been deposed against their will, occasionally, throughout history, royals have chosen to step down, giving up their royal titles voluntarily.

Many people might be under the impression that Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did this. That's actually wrong in two ways: They didn't want to step down from the royal family completely — they were forced — and they didn't actually give up their titles. Famously, the royals left the country to move to America, and also agreed to stop using their HRH styling in certain situations. But when Queen Elizabeth II died, their children moved up in the line of succession to the throne. This meant their son and daughter were now allowed to use prince and princess titles, which Harry and Meghan immediately began doing. And they are holding fast to the Sussex title, too.

Plenty of other royals really did happily step down, though. So, what is the process involved in deciding that one does not want to be king or queen anymore? How did their subjects feel about the announcements? And what did some of these monarchs choose to do after they abdicated? Here are some modern and historical royals who gave up their titles.

