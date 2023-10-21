What Monarchs Do After They Abdicate

Heavy is the head that wears the crown — so why not take that troublesome tiara off and chuck it to the next poor sap in line? It's a thought that must have occurred to many a monarch in their least certain moments. For some, those moments were serious or numerous enough that they went ahead and abdicated for real. It's easy to imagine that giving up the throne and all of its rules and responsibilities is a thrilling moment. As their power, responsibility, and possible legal woes are transferred to someone else, quitting queens, kings, emperors, tsars, and the like may feel quite a bit lighter — at least until they consider their next steps.

After all, it's not as if a ruler stops existing as a person once we start to tack "former" onto the front of their title. They still have to contend with mundane matters like how they're going to make their way in the world. It can be a pretty troublesome prospect for modern ex-rulers, and that's without the added pressures of war, civil unrest, and politically cutthroat Bolsheviks breathing down the back of one's neck. Some have managed the transition nicely, with minimal bloodshed and even fond farewells from an adoring public. Others have had to be shown the door with considerable force. Meanwhile, a very unlucky few have found that there are more final ends than abdication.