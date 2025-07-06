'90s Stars Who Died And No One Noticed

The entertainment industry rocked and rolled in the 1990s. From musicians to actors and pro wrestlers, there were stars everywhere you looked. It was a unique time, as everything and everyone felt larger than life. Surprisingly, society appeared to be more positive about entertainment in general too — but maybe that's because the internet was still in its infancy and the killjoys hadn't figured out how to spread their poison to the hives yet. In hindsight, positivity is probably one of the things people did in the '90s that might seem absolutely bizarre today

Time moves on, though, waiting for no person. Looking back now, there were many celebrities who were icons of the decade, but their popularity waned as the world entered a new millennium. In some instances, these performers tragically passed away and no one noticed.

Let's rectify this and celebrate the lives and talents of some of the '90s stars who died without much fanfare.