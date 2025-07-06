'90s Stars Who Died And No One Noticed
The entertainment industry rocked and rolled in the 1990s. From musicians to actors and pro wrestlers, there were stars everywhere you looked. It was a unique time, as everything and everyone felt larger than life. Surprisingly, society appeared to be more positive about entertainment in general too — but maybe that's because the internet was still in its infancy and the killjoys hadn't figured out how to spread their poison to the hives yet. In hindsight, positivity is probably one of the things people did in the '90s that might seem absolutely bizarre today
Time moves on, though, waiting for no person. Looking back now, there were many celebrities who were icons of the decade, but their popularity waned as the world entered a new millennium. In some instances, these performers tragically passed away and no one noticed.
Let's rectify this and celebrate the lives and talents of some of the '90s stars who died without much fanfare.
Scatman John
Let's just say that '90s music ran the gamut from grunge all the way to Eurodance. Musically, nothing was off the table in this decade. One of the performers who lit up the mid-'90s was Scatman John, who seemingly exploded out of nowhere with his amalgamation of scat singing and dance beats. It sounds like an odd combination that shouldn't work, but it did. No matter where you went, you couldn't escape his two most notable tracks, "Scatman (Ski-Ba-Bop-Ba-Dop-Bop)" and "Scatman's World," as the Scatman took over the globe with his catchy anthems and ability to sing up to four musical notes at a time, as per the Los Angeles Times.
His 1995 album, "Scatman's World," proved to be his breakout and biggest hit, as he reached the peak of his popularity during this album cycle. The man born John Larkin only achieved musical success after he turned 50. He openly discussed how he used music to deal with his lifelong stutter, insisting he became famous because of it, not in spite of it. He wouldn't get the chance to experience the fruits of his labor for too long, though, as Larkin passed away from lung cancer in 1999. He was 57 years old.
Jonathan Brandis
Jonathan Brandis' rise in the entertainment industry started in the '80s as a child star, but he reached the height of his popularity in the '90s as a teen idol. Brandis portrayed the younger version of Bill Denbrough in the 1990 "It" miniseries, while he also appeared as Bastian Bux in "The NeverEnding Story II: The Next Chapter." Arguably, though, his most famous role was as Lucas Wolenczak in the sci-fi television series "seaQuest DSV."
After this starring role, the parts started to dry up for Brandis. He had work here and there, but his star was on the decline in his 20s. According to People, Brandis was highly disappointed after his role in 2002's "Hart's War," which starred Bruce Willis and Colin Farrell, was cut from the movie, since he had viewed it as a potential career resurgence. He died by suicide in 2003, joining the long list of stars who died at age 27.
In 2021, "Punky Brewster" star Soleil Moon Frye paid tribute to Brandis. "I found so many voicemails Jonathan left me when we were kids," she told People. "Some of them were 10 minutes long, his innermost thoughts. It just made me cry listening to them. He was a real friend."
Shannon Hoon
Mention the name Blind Melon to anyone who was around in the '90s, and they'll likely think of one song: 1992's "No Rain," which is off the group's eponymous debut album. If you're wondering what happened to this '90s one-hit wonder, Blind Melon recorded a second album titled "Soup" and went on tour, when tragedy struck.
In 1995, lead singer Shannon Hoon went to sleep on the band's tour bus. According to police spokesperson Lieutenant Marlon Defillo's comments (via MTV News): "A member of the sound crew tried to wake him up, and found him unresponsive, and called for help. He was pronounced dead on the scene." The cause of death was determined to be a cocaine overdose. Hoon was 28 years old.
Speaking about the event years afterward, Blind Melon insisted that Hoon was making positive strides in his sobriety, especially after the birth of his daughter. "He wanted to go on tour and he felt like he was ready," guitarist Rogers Stevens told The Spokesman-Review. "This was not a pressure situation ... I think that Shannon was healthier when he was out playing and singing every night and getting his emotions out on stage."
Lee Thompson Young
Lee Thompson Young hit the big time when he played teenager Jett Jackson in the Disney show "The Famous Jett Jackson." The series ran from 1998 to 2001, turning Young into a beloved and recognized actor. His career didn't stall after the show either, as he continued to score roles in films like "Friday Night Lights" and "The Hills Have Eyes 2."
His profile in the television world also stayed strong, as he portrayed Victor Stone in "Smallville" and appeared in shows such as "Scrubs" and "FlashForward." In 2010, Young secured a leading role as Detective Barry Frost in the crime drama "Rizzoli & Isles." He featured regularly in the fan-favorite series until his death by suicide in 2013. Young was 29 years old.
After his death, the Disney Channel released a statement (via USA Today), saying, "Nothing any of us can say will adequately express our sadness over Lee's untimely passing — our thoughts are with his loved ones and the many fans of his work."
Chris Candido
As a pro wrestler, Chris Candido is best remembered for his stints in the then-WWF and ECW in the '90s. In the WWF, he performed under the name of Skip and as one half of the Bodydonnas tag team, who were managed by Sunny — a '90s celebrity who is currently in prison. Under his real name, Candido competed in ECW, where he adopted the "no gimmicks needed" mantra — something that fellow wrestler CM Punk tattooed on himself as a tribute to Candido. Widely regarded as a talented wrestler within the squared circle, Candido never managed to cement himself as a bona fide superstar because he died at the age of 33 in 2005.
At the time, Candido was working for TNA Wrestling when he suffered an injury during a match. He underwent surgery to repair damage to his ankle, but he rushed back the day after his operation to manage from a wheelchair. In the end, it was his love for pro wrestling that led to his death.
Posting on a message board (via SLAM! Sports), Candido's brother, Johnny, revealed the tragic news. "I find it only fitting you hear the truth from me about the death of my best friend, brother, and soulmate. Chris died tonight due to a blood clot brought on by complications with his surgery," he wrote. "I just want to tell everyone that in their sorrow, find a way to be happy that he went out the way he wanted to."
Sawyer Sweeten
"Everybody Loves Raymond" established itself as a popular '90s sitcom, running for nine seasons between 1996 and 2005. The Barone family took center stage in the show, as Raymond and Debra's twin boys, Geoffrey and Michael, brought their own special kind of magic and charm to the story. The roles of Geoffrey and Michael were played by twin brothers Sawyer and Sullivan Sweeten respectively, while their sister Madylin Sweeten played their on-screen sibling Ally.
After "Everybody Loves Raymond" concluded its run, Sawyer decided to put his career on hiatus. However, he never made his return to television or film, as he died by suicide in 2015. He was 19 years old.
The news shocked the entertainment industry, especially his "Everybody Loves Raymond" co-stars. Ray Romano released a heartfelt statement to People, saying, "I'm shocked and terribly saddened by the news about Sawyer. He was a wonderful and sweet kid to be around. Just a great energy whenever he was there. My heart breaks for him, his family and his friends during this very difficult time."
Josh Ryan Evans
The soap opera "Passions" was around for a good time, not a long time. The show aired from 1999 to 2008, leaving its mark on a genre that's often known for wild and unpredictable storylines. Nothing compared to "Passions," which saw a witch named Tabitha Lenox (Juliet Mills) turn a doll into a real boy named Timmy (Josh Ryan Evans) — and that's only scratching the surface of how outrageous and wacky the series got.
The role of Timmy turned Evans into a star, along with his turn portraying the younger version of Jim Carrey's Grinch in 2000's "How the Grinch Stole Christmas." Before that, he had parts in shows such as "Ally McBeal," "7th Heaven," and "Poltergeist: The Legacy."
As per the Los Angeles Times, NBC reported that Evans died "of complications from a congenital heart condition" in 2002. He was just 20 years old. Before his death, Evans had discussed how he had undergone three heart surgeries and considered transitioning to a behind-the-scenes role in filmmaking.
Jason David Frank
"Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" turned into a global sensation in the '90s. A big reason for its resounding appeal was Jason David Frank's Tommy Oliver, who was originally the formidable Green Ranger and summoned his Dragonzord through the use of the Dragon Dagger — which looked more like a flute, but we digress. Tommy was only meant to feature in a story arc in the first season of the show, but due to his popularity among the fan base, he was brought back and ended up leading the team as the White Ranger. Even though Frank appeared in other shows and films, he became synonymous with the "Power Rangers" franchise, often reprising his role as Tommy throughout the decades and appearing at fan conventions. Jason David Frank was also a martial artist who trained under various masters and even developed his own fighting style.
In 2022, Frank died by suicide. He was 49 years old. In an emotional discussion with People, Frank's widow, Tammie, opened up about what had been happening in their personal lives at the time. She also used the opportunity to thank Frank's fans for the outpouring of support. "To all the fans and supporters of Jason and our family," she said, "thank you for your kind words and wishes and God bless you all."
Bam Bam Bigelow
In the '90s, no pro wrestler stood out quite like Scott "Bam Bam" Bigelow. The Beast from the East boasted a bald head covered in tattoos and a mean-looking scowl, but he moved around like a cruiserweight despite his imposing size. WWE fans may remember how Bigelow faced off against NFL legend Lawrence Taylor at WrestleMania XI in 1995 — it's a match that garnered a lot of public attention at the time, and Bigelow deserves credit for making a non-wrestler like Taylor look decent in the squared circle.
Outside of the ring, Bigelow used his unique and fearsome appearance to secure roles in notable films like "Major Payne" and "Joe's Apartment." Needless to say, he stood out whenever he appeared on screen.
In 2007, Bigelow was found dead in his home, per Tampa Bay Times. He was 45 years old. His death was ruled accidental, while multiple drugs were found in his system. Before his death, Bigelow claimed he was living off disability checks and that his wrestling career hadn't really helped his profile. "Being Bam Bam Bigelow, it doesn't really get you anywhere," he told the Times in 2005.
Michael Newman
When most people think of "Baywatch," they automatically think of Pamela Anderson or David Hasselhoff. Heck, they might even mention names like Yasmine Bleeth, Nicole Eggert, Erika Eleniak, David Charvet, Alexandra Paul, or David Chokachi. Yet, you know who was always a reliable and unheralded actor even when the cast around him changed multiple times? Michael Newman, who essentially played himself — Newmie — on the show from 1989 to 2000.
Newman actually had a prior history as a lifeguard, so his character wasn't really a stretch whenever you saw him running across the beach and diving into the ocean to save someone. In addition to this, Newman worked as a firefighter, even while appearing on "Baywatch." He worked around his schedule and went right back to doing it full time as soon as "Baywatch" ended.
At the age of 50, Newman was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. "I am cherishing the days that I get to be on this earth with family and friends," he told People. "I'm taking life seriously. It's not a run-through." In 2024, Newman died at the age of 67.
Pete Postlethwaite
Pete Postlethwaite was what some might call a late bloomer. He had been acting since the '70s, gaining plaudits from peers and critics, but he only achieved mainstream fame in the '90s. Yet, you couldn't escape him in this decade. From "Alien 3" to "The Last of the Mohicans," "The Usual Suspects," "Dragonheart," "Romeo + Juliet," and "The Lost World: Jurassic Park," it's impossible to have missed him, as he appeared in some of the decade's biggest films.
In the 2000s, Postlethwaite continued to act, popping up in blockbuster movies such as "The Omen," "Inception," and "The Town." While he might not have had a continuous string of hits like he did in the '90s, most actors would give anything to have the constant flow of jobs that he did.
In 2011, Postlethwaite died from cancer. He was 64 years old. Various celebrities paid tribute to him, including Daniel Day-Lewis. "As students it was him we went to see on stage time and time again," Day-Lewis said (via BBC). "It was him we wanted to be like; wild and true; lion hearted; unselfconscious and deliciously irreverent. He was on our side. He watched out for us. We loved him and followed him like happy children, never a breath away from laughter."
Yokozuna
Rodney Anoaʻi, better known as Yokozuna, is one of the pro wrestlers who died before turning 40. In the then-WWF, Yokozuna dominated the '90s, becoming world champion on two occasions and defeating legendary performers such as Bret "Hitman" Hart and Hulk Hogan. It became a common occurrence to see Yokozuna squashing opponents with his powerful Banzai Drop finisher. He was surprisingly agile for a big man and established himself as a must-see main event attraction in the world of sports entertainment.
In the latter part of his career, the wrestling promotion tried to help Yokozuna shed weight, but he continued to gain instead, reaching a reported 700 pounds. According to the man himself, his daily diet consisted of 12 pieces of chicken, 240 eggs, and a bucket of rice. In 2000, Yokozuna died at the age of 34. As per talkSPORT, the cause of his death was determined to be fluid on the lungs.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, or is struggling or in crisis, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org.