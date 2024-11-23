Things People Did In The '90s That Seem Absolutely Bizarre Today

Never mind the big changes in pop culture or the world at large — life is mostly about how we fill time in the day-to-day. Everybody interacts with one another and the structures of the world, and it's a life to which they become accustomed. And then, due to changing trends or the advent of new technology, so much of what we take for granted disappears. This is especially and collectively true for the 1990s, a time when big and brash was in fashion. The music, movies, and TV were good, and much of it came with a sense of convenience and luxury.

But then, as the calendar flipped over and the '90s became the 2000s, almost everything changed. Common activities, habits, hobbies, and daily tasks grew distant and obsolete with the arrival of new technology and regulations. So many very '90s things have disappeared to the extent that if one attempted to enjoy them or do them today, they might get some odd looks. Here are all the mundane, if nostalgically remembered, aspects of life in the '90s that just don't really exist the same way as in the 2020s and beyond.