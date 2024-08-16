'90s Stars Who Are Currently In Prison

From when the Backstreet Boys quit playing games with our hearts to Will Smith saving Earth from invading aliens in "Independence Day," the '90s shone bright with its constellation of stars and unforgettable moments. However, a few of those fond memories hold dark clouds over them now, as several individuals responsible for making the decade memorable remain behind bars in 2024.

The Pied Piper of R&B, R. Kelly, spread his arms out wide and sang about believing how he could fly, but he's no longer soaring anywhere as he serves time for serious crimes. Elsewhere, Tammy Sytch dazzled the wrestling world as the original diva, Sunny; however, her path took a different turn as she became one of the wrestlers arrested for disturbing crimes. Then, there are the behind-the-scenes mega-moguls like Suge Knight and Harvey Weinstein, who played major roles in shaping the culture and interests of a generation, but they are now best remembered for their spectacular falls from grace and being incarcerated.

The '90s stirs up all kinds of feelings and emotions for the people who lived through it, as there was hardly a dull moment to be had. However, it's tough to ignore that some of the people who created the magic are locked up for committing the most shocking crimes.