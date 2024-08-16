'90s Stars Who Are Currently In Prison
From when the Backstreet Boys quit playing games with our hearts to Will Smith saving Earth from invading aliens in "Independence Day," the '90s shone bright with its constellation of stars and unforgettable moments. However, a few of those fond memories hold dark clouds over them now, as several individuals responsible for making the decade memorable remain behind bars in 2024.
The Pied Piper of R&B, R. Kelly, spread his arms out wide and sang about believing how he could fly, but he's no longer soaring anywhere as he serves time for serious crimes. Elsewhere, Tammy Sytch dazzled the wrestling world as the original diva, Sunny; however, her path took a different turn as she became one of the wrestlers arrested for disturbing crimes. Then, there are the behind-the-scenes mega-moguls like Suge Knight and Harvey Weinstein, who played major roles in shaping the culture and interests of a generation, but they are now best remembered for their spectacular falls from grace and being incarcerated.
The '90s stirs up all kinds of feelings and emotions for the people who lived through it, as there was hardly a dull moment to be had. However, it's tough to ignore that some of the people who created the magic are locked up for committing the most shocking crimes.
Suge Knight
Studying the meteoric rise and fall of Death Row Records is a lesson in how quickly life can change in a heartbeat. Marion "Suge" Knight Jr.'s name remains synonymous with gangsta rap in the '90s, as he spearheaded Death Row and released some of the greatest albums of the era, including Dr. Dre's "The Chronic" and 2Pac's "All Eyez on Me." However, Knight was never too far from controversy, finding himself in constant tussles with the law. "I don't lie," Knight told The Washington Post in 2007. "The only people I lie to are the police."
From accusations that Knight involved himself in gang activities to questions surrounding his involvement in the murder of the Notorious B.I.G., Knight became one of the most controversial figures in the rap scene. Yet, while he always seemed to slip away from the harshest punishment possible, it all came to a head eventually.
In 2015, security footage captured Knight reversing his truck into rival Cle "Bone" Sloan, who worked on the film "Straight Outta Compton," then driving his vehicle straight into record label owner Terry Carter, who died from his injuries. Two years later, Knight was indicted for sending death threats to "Straight Outta Compton" director F. Gary Gray. In 2018, though, the charges for the Gray incident were dropped in lieu of Knight's plea deal. He received a 28-year prison sentence, with 22 years being for voluntary manslaughter and the remaining six due to it being Knight's third strike.
Danny Masterson
"That '70s Show" turned into one of the most beloved sitcoms of the late '90s. In the series, Danny Masterson plays Steven Hyde, who is presented as the chilled stoner of the friend circle but never short of biting comments or pitch-perfect one-liners. "That '70s Show" aired for eight seasons, eventually receiving a revival in the form of 2023's "That '90s Show," which follows the next generation of characters and brings back a few of the previous cast members. However, Masterson's Hyde is nowhere to be found in this continuation because of the real-life actions of the actor.
In 2017, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated Masterson for sexual assault claims made by three women from incidents occurring in the early 2000s. In addition, there were proclamations made that the Church of Scientology, whom Masterson is a part of, attempted to bury the allegations against Masterson. In 2020, Masterson finally faced formal charges for the rape of three women.
In the end, Masterson was sentenced to 30 years in prison, as he was found guilty of the rape of two women. Not too long after his sentencing, Bijou Phillips filed for divorce from Masterson, which proved to be a critical element in the court denying his attorney's request for bail in 2024, as Masterson was considered to be a flight risk.
Tammy Sytch
In the mid-'90s, Tammy Sytch, aka Sunny, became a star attraction in the then-WWF. Starting off as the manager for the Bodydonnas, Sytch worked her way up to become a major personality in the professional wrestling company, while also crossing the pop culture divide. In fact, at the height of her popularity, she became the most downloaded woman in AOL history. In 2011, Sytch was recognized for her achievements in the wrestling business by being voted into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Outside of the squared circle, Sytch found herself in trouble with the law, as she was arrested for driving under the influence on several occasions and even had her license suspended. In March 2022, Sytch was arrested in Florida after the vehicle she was driving collided into another car, resulting in the death of 75-year-old Julian LaFrancis Lasseter. The authorities discovered both alcohol and traces of cannabis in her system at the time.
In November 2023, Sytch was sentenced to 17 years in prison. Reading a statement after her sentencing, State Attorney R.J. Larizza said (via CBS News): "The defendant's history of drinking and driving is horrendous. It was only a matter of time before her drunk driving killed an innocent and unsuspecting individual."
R. Kelly
When someone thinks of the quintessential '90s star, R. Kelly's name merits debate as he produced hit songs like "Bump N' Grind" and "I Believe I Can Fly," which became anthems of the era. However, the chilling details from R. Kelly's sex abuse scandal refused to go away as publications — even then, at the height of Kelly's fame — reported on accusations that the musician acted inappropriately with minors. In 2002, after years of rumors and murmurs, he was charged after videos depicting child abuse surfaced. However, the charges were dropped due to insufficient evidence.
The scandal and controversy around Kelly refused to go away as more reports and stories mounted against him. The 2019 documentary "Surviving R. Kelly" brought mainstream and notorious attention to Kelly, resulting in further investigations into him and the sexual abuse allegations. In 2022, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison over racketeering and sex trafficking charges. A year later, another 20-year sentence was handed down to Kelly over his inappropriate behavior and possession of explicit material related to minors. However, the court decided that Kelly should serve the sentences concurrently, culminating in only an extra year being added to his prison term. Kelly appealed one of the convictions, but it was upheld by the court.
Joe Son
Joe Son made a name for himself in combat sports, competing in the UFC and kickboxing competitions. However, his biggest claim to fame arrived in 1997's "Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery," as he portrays Random Task. While far from a leading role in a film, the character strikes a chord with viewers since it's an outstanding pastiche of James Bond's infamous bowler hat-wearing villain Oddjob. Son was no newcomer to the world of acting, though, as he had appeared in delectably '90s action flicks, such as "Shootfighter: Fight to the Death" and "Bloodfist V: Human Target," before "Austin Powers."
In 2008, Son was arrested for felony vandalism and received 60 days in jail. After a violation of his probation, he was sentenced to a further 90 days behind bars. As part of a deal, he needed to provide a DNA sample, which so happened to link him back to a crime that occurred on Christmas Eve in 1990. In 2011, Son was sentenced to 17 years and four months in prison, as he and accomplice Santiago Gaitan pled guilty to the rape and torture of an unnamed woman in 1990.
In 2017, Son received another 27-year sentence for beating his cellmate Michael Graham to death.
Big Lurch
Cosmic Slop Shop might sound like a wacky location out of "Guardians of the Galaxy," but it was the name of a '90s hip-hop group. While not the biggest act in the world nor anything that shook the genre to the core, their infectious track "Sinful" peaked at No. 18 on Billboard's Hot Rap Songs in 1998. One of the members of this outfit was Antron Singleton, better known as Big Lurch.
After the group called it quits in 1999, Big Lurch pursued a solo career in hopes of becoming the next big thing. But in 2002, all plans were cut short after he committed a horrifying crime. Police arrested Big Lurch after he was found on the streets, naked and covered in blood. Upon further investigation, it was discovered that he had mutilated and murdered his 21-year-old roommate Tynisha Ysais. According to reports, not only did Big Lurch kill Yasis in a terrifying manner, but he also ate part of her lung, as human flesh (not his own) was discovered in his stomach.
While Big Lurch's attorney argued that the musician committed the act while under the influence of drugs, he still received two life sentences with no possibility of parole in 2003. Strangely enough, a decision was taken to release his solo record, "It's All Bad," which features him holding a skull on a plate on the cover a year later.
Harvey Weinstein
Just how much work went into breaking the Harvey Weinstein scandal? A lot. As one of the most powerful film producers in Hollywood, Weinstein delivered hit after hit in the '90s. From Quentin Tarantino's "Pulp Fiction" to the Academy Award-slaying "Shakespeare in Love," Weinstein possessed something of a Midas touch, as he helped to create some of the decade's most memorable movies. Weinstein's reputation preceded him in Hollywood, as he was labeled a notoriously tough individual who was prone to anger and outbursts, as parodied by the character Harvey Weingard in "Entourage."
In 2017, several reports broke about a darker side of Weinstein, accusing him of decades of misbehavior and abuse, including sexual harassment and sexual assault of a number of women. It kickstarted a movement that became known as #MeToo, as people spoke up and out about the rife abuse in Hollywood and other industries, demanding a day of reckoning for their perpetrators. For Weinstein, the accusations led to investigations into the claims that resulted in him being arrested then released on $1 million bail in 2018. In 2020, Weinstein received a 23-year sentence for the sexual assault of two women. Then, in 2023, Weinstein received a further 16 years for a second conviction that stemmed from the rape and sexual assault of a separate woman.
In 2024, his first conviction was overturned; however, a retrial is set to take place.
Eric Naposki
In the late '80s, Eric Naposki started his football career in the NFL. After bouncing between teams, he signed up to play for the Barcelona Dragons in the now-defunct World League of American Football, playing for the establishment for several years in the '90s.
Yet, Naposki's sporting achievements appear all but forgotten as he's now remembered for being a part of a tragic love triangle that resulted in the murder of Bill McLaughlin, who was shot dead in his home in 1994. Prosecutors said that Naposki's girlfriend, Nanette Packard, who was engaged to McLaughlin at the time, encouraged Naposki to kill McLaughlin so that she could claim a lucrative life insurance policy. The case went unsolved for many years before both Packard and Naposki were found guilty and received life imprisonment without parole in 2012.
Speaking to ABC News in 2021, Packard denied her involvement in McLaughlin's murder, adding that she had no clue who committed it either. She said: "I don't know for sure. I never said that Eric did it because I couldn't say that Eric did it for sure. I don't know that. He never said that to me." Packard disclosed that Naposki knew about her relationship with McLaughlin; however, McLaughlin was unaware she was having an affair with Naposki.
Amy Locane
It's fair to say that 1992 proved to be one of the most memorable of Amy Locane's acting career. Not only did she appear in "School Ties," alongside the likes of Brendan Fraser, Matt Damon, and Ben Affleck, but she also received a regular role as Sandy Harling in the first season of "Melrose Place." Locane's career didn't explode from there on out, but she continued to have a lingering presence in showbiz.
In 2010, Locane attended a party to celebrate a theater production that she had been a part of. An intoxicated Locane entered her vehicle and left the party that evening, culminating in her rear-ending a stopped Honda at a red light. When the driver approached Locane and noticed she had been drinking, she panicked and sped away. As the Honda driver followed her in hot pursuit, Locane's vehicle smashed into Fred and Helene Seeman's car as the couple turned from the road into their home. Fred required medical attention for his serious injuries; however, Helene died.
After the accident, it was discovered that Locane was three times the legal alcohol limit. In 2012, she received three years in prison for vehicular manslaughter. She was released on parole in 2015, but re-sentenced to eight more years in 2019 as it was determined that her original sentence was too lenient. Due to the time she has already served, Locane is eligible for parole in December 2024.
C-Murder
In the mid-'90s, Corey Miller, better known as C-Murder, entered the rap game as a member of the group TRU along with his brother Master P. As is common for most musicians in the scene, C-Murder broke out on his own, dropping the highly acclaimed "Life or Death" album in 1998. He continued to perform and release music until two incidents in the early 2000s derailed his career.
C-Murder was found guilty of shooting and killing 16-year-old teenager Steve Thomas in 2002 after the pair argued at a nightclub. C-Murder's conviction was overturned in 2003, but in 2009 C-Murder was sentenced to life imprisonment after a retrial. At the time, C-Murder was already serving part of a 10-year sentence for two charges of attempted murder from an altogether different nightclub incident in 2001.
In terms of the Thomas case, C-Murder has maintained his innocence and tried to have his conviction overturned after two witnesses retracted their testimonies in 2018. Despite the attempts to get him free based on this development, a judge upheld the ruling.
Dave Meggett
Football fans remember Dave Meggett for being a remarkable running back in the NFL for 10 seasons that spanned from 1989 to 1998. In his time as a professional football player, Meggett turned out for the New York Giants, New England Patriots, and the New York Jets. However, he also holds the ignominy of being part of an infamous group of incredible athletes who are currently in jail.
Meggett experienced several brushes with the law throughout his playing career; however, he never served any time for those arrests. In 1998, Meggett hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons after he was accused of assaulting a sex worker. The charge was dropped, though, after a jury failed to reach a verdict in 2000. Then, in 2007, Meggett received two years' probation after he was sentenced for a misdemeanor of sexual battery involving an ex-girlfriend. These weren't the only incidents surrounding Meggett and sexual misconduct throughout the years, though, as other claims and concerns were brought forward about his behavior.
In 2010, Meggett finally went to prison, receiving a 30-year sentence after he was found guilty of criminal sexual conduct and burglary in an incident that involved a college student.
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, may be the victim of child abuse, or has been a victim of sexual assault, contact the relevant resources below:
- The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
-
The Childhelp National Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-4-A-Child (1-800-422-4453) or contact their live chat services.
-
Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).