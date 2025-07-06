What We Know About Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Relationship With Kim Porter Before Her Death

Despite having welcomed a newborn baby into his relationship, Sean "Diddy" Combs' eye was elsewhere. As Kim Porter found out through friends, Combs had begun an affair with another rising music star: Jennifer Lopez, then just recently divorced. Soon, the affair was all over the news, and the love triangle was the subject of continued tabloid coverage for months afterward.

Combs has become notorious for his forcefulness and aggression in both his business dealings and his private life. Yet Porter nevertheless stood up to him, forcing him to leave their shared home when the news broke, after which he lived for a short period in a hotel. However, he continued to insist it was his right to make frequent visits to Porter and Christian even as his relationship with Lopez continued. "It was like my life was not my own," Porter told Essence shortly after. "He was very, very intrusive."

As Combs continued to visit Porter despite her wishes, the tension led to several heated exchanges, which in one instance led to her throwing a television at Combs. Combs himself told the same publication that he had started to lose interest in Porter for being too "laid-back" and that he was looking for someone more aggressive. He also admitted that he began the affair to regain Porter's attention: "I thought, 'I'll test the waters and hopefully Kim will see I'm serious and come running after me.'" When Porter started a new relationship with music executive Shakir Stewart in 2000, Combs, who was used to making enemies, attacked him with a chair at a wedding in Italy, causing such injuries that Stewart needed stitches.

