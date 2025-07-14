Movies About Presidents That Historians Absolutely Hate

Presidential movies are prime territory for drama. You've got someone in an incredibly fast-paced world, making major life-or-death decisions, at least on occasion, and often surrounded by a cast of characters with their own agendas. A president can dramatically change the course of history depending on what they say in a given moment. They might also be embroiled in plots and conspiracies that more or less write their own film script. Really, the only complaint on-set may be from the costume department, as presidents aren't known for flashy get-ups.

Advertisement

But making a movie about real-life occupants of the Oval Office can prove to be especially thorny, as presidential historians can readily tell you. While some filmmakers have been able to make movies about living or dead presidents with little incident, as far as those in the know are concerned, others simply just couldn't help but inject a little drama that wasn't there in the first place. For instance, did George Washington, the first president who's so beloved in American history that there's a mural showing his ascension to godhood in the U.S. Capitol, really pull a gun on a troublesome general? Should we truly believe what Oliver Stone has to say about the JFK assassination, or was he just spinning out what he thought was a cool story? And precisely how villainous was Richard M. Nixon, anyway?

Advertisement

These movie situations may make for intriguing viewing, but chances are you don't want to write a term paper based on them.