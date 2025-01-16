Considering the dramatic way American presidents age during their presidency, it's kind of amazing that some of them went on to live as long as they did. Twelve of them have managed to live to be at least 80 so far, and that number can only increase. There are very few former presidents still alive as of 2025, but Donald Trump, George W. Bush, and Bill Clinton are all on the cusp of 80 at time of writing. With medical advances being as good as they are, it's possible we will soon see several more former presidents move up this list.

Not all of these men who made it to 80, 90, or even 100 were among the oldest presidents when they were in office, though. Some of them just lived quite a long time after they left the White House. This meant they often had decades to fill in retirement. Once you leave the most powerful job in the world, what do you do with the rest of your life? These former presidents had to figure it out as they went.

Here are the 12 United States presidents who lived the longest.