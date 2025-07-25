The Secret Service Detail That Doesn't Make Sense About JFK's Assassination

The Secret Service is a federal agency with responsibilities that include the 24-hour-a-day presence of Secret Service agents wherever the president might be. Indeed, agents are expected to put their bodies on the line in the event of an attack to ensure the head of state's safety and react to an attack instantly. But the truth is that on the day of the JFK assassination, the agents around the president at the time of the assassination failed to react to the first shot, barely moving from their positions and leaving the president fatally exposed. Five seconds later, Kennedy had been hit again, this time fatally.

As reported by Vanity Fair back in 2014, a growing body of evidence shows that nine of the 28 agents charged with protecting Kennedy's motorcade had been out late the night before — and were possibly hungover and sleep deprived. And this wasn't just a one-off. Apparently, a culture of late-night drinking and partying existed within the ranks of the Secret Service, perhaps a very 1960s expression of the agency's supposed macho image. Those in charge were reportedly warned that such a culture undermined reaction times and increased the chances of a disaster, but to no avail.

Abraham Bolden is acknowledged as the first Black agent to be enlisted in the Secret Service. A junior at the time of Kennedy's assassination, he wrote in his memoir, "The Echo from Dealey Plaza," that he was horrified by the lackadaisical approach many in the Secret Service had toward their vital duties to protect the leader of the free world. "The senior agents struck me as arrogant and overconfident ... [their] cocksure attitudes governed right up to the moment of Kennedy's death," Bolden wrote.

