The Secret Service's Biggest Scandals Over The Years

One place you would expect the Secret Service to have a tight grip on security is the White House, the seat of power for the president of the United States and arguably the most important building in the country. The property is used for a great deal of executive work by the president and their administration, but it is also used to host frequent events, during which the Secret Service is charged with ensuring the White House remains secure. Historically, this has not always proven to be the case.

In November 2009, then-President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle were hosting a White House dinner for Indian Prime Minister Manmohan Singh when they ended up with two more guests than they were expecting. Tareq and Michaele Salahi, a couple who were being considered for the reality TV show "The Real Housewives of D.C.," wound up at the dinner and shook hands with the president despite not having an invite or security clearance.

A Secret Service investigation concluded that the Salahis had been waved through the first security checkpoint and that agents had failed to properly vet them at the second, at no point asking their names or checking that they were on the official guest list. Though the White House claimed the Salahis were not invited and painted them as gatecrashers, the couple's lawyer later argued that they believed they were invited and that there had been a mix-up.