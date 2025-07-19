'80s Musicians Who Were Really Weird People

It's no secret that Prince was a bit of an oddball; heck, he was famously a devout Jehovah's Witness prone to writing songs with titles, to say nothing of lyrics, that are too racy to print here. He was just as famously enamored of the color purple, and would go so far as to insist that nobody sharing the stage with him — not just bandmates, but even opening acts — be allowed to wear the color. Typical rock star stuff, perhaps, but there's so much more.

Prince was fond of a number of athletic pursuits, including basketball (which he absolutely excelled at despite being very short), ping pong, and roller skating. Roots drummer Questlove once related a story about a skate party he had attended in which Prince had donned "the strangest, most singu­lar pair of roller skates [he] had ever seen ... They were clear skates that lit up, and the wheels sent a multicolored spark trail into your path" (via Page Six). Sure, sounds about right.

But consider that the famously prolific musician managed to be so prolific by essentially never sleeping, bragging in a 1985 interview that he had yet to meet the person who could stay awake longer than he could (via BBC). Perhaps this is because, to Prince, time had no meaning. No, really. In a 2011 Guardian interview, he offered that he never celebrated his birthday, which is why he never really seemed to age. "Time is a mind construct," he helpfully explained. "It's not real."

