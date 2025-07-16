The Wild Death Rumors About Ozzy Osbourne That His Daughter Shut Down

Not long after the deepfake video of Ozzy Osbourne blew up on social media, his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, took to Instagram to blast the video, rumors of her father's impending death, and the alleged suicide pact. "So there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, and it's AI," she said (via YouTube). She then angrily asked why someone would take the time to make this kind of video. "He's not dying," she said. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"

She then goes on to dismantle the rumor of an alleged suicide pact between her mother and father. "Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact," she pleaded. The source of this rumor was Sharon Osbourne herself, who, during a 2017 interview with the Mirror, claimed she and her husband had agreed to die by medically assisted suicide if either began suffering from certain health issues. "We believe 100 per cent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains," she told the newspaper. "If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it — we'd be off." In her Instagram story, Kelly Osbourne disputed her mother's statements about assisted suicide, saying that Sharon was just trying to get attention.

