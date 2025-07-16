The Wild Death Rumors About Ozzy Osbourne That His Daughter Shut Down
In the wild online world, deepfakes — AI-generated videos and images that purport to be of someone, usually a celebrity — continue to spread misinformation and chaos. The latest victim of a deepfake video is none other than the Prince of Darkness and Great Ozz, Ozzy Osbourne. The 76-year-old frontman of legendary heavy metal band Black Sabbath and solo artist has Parkinson's disease and is unable to walk any longer, but he is still very much alive. In fact, he just performed his final concert on July 5 while seated on a massive black throne in Birmingham, England. The "Back to the Beginning" Black Sabbath and Ozzy final charity concert spectacular included an all-star lineup of bands from Guns N' Roses to Metallica. But that didn't stop a deepfake creator from sowing confusion about the legendary rocker's health.
Recently, a video that quickly went viral on social media alleged to show Ozzy discussing his impending death. "I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die," the AI-generated image of Ozzy says (via E! News). "I know I'm going to die." The fake video tossed fuel onto the online fire about the singer's health and an alleged suicide pact he has made with his wife, Sharon Osbourne.
Ozzy's daughter Kelly goes on the attack
Not long after the deepfake video of Ozzy Osbourne blew up on social media, his daughter, Kelly Osbourne, took to Instagram to blast the video, rumors of her father's impending death, and the alleged suicide pact. "So there's this video going around on social media, and it's supposed to be my dad, and it's AI," she said (via YouTube). She then angrily asked why someone would take the time to make this kind of video. "He's not dying," she said. "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?"
She then goes on to dismantle the rumor of an alleged suicide pact between her mother and father. "Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact," she pleaded. The source of this rumor was Sharon Osbourne herself, who, during a 2017 interview with the Mirror, claimed she and her husband had agreed to die by medically assisted suicide if either began suffering from certain health issues. "We believe 100 per cent in euthanasia so have drawn up plans to go to the assisted suicide flat in Switzerland if we ever have an illness that affects our brains," she told the newspaper. "If Ozzy or I ever got Alzheimer's, that's it — we'd be off." In her Instagram story, Kelly Osbourne disputed her mother's statements about assisted suicide, saying that Sharon was just trying to get attention.
Ozzy's ongoing health issues
The rumors of Ozzy Osbourne's declining health, leading to speculation of his impending death, have persisted, mainly because of social media. A March 2024 photograph of the singer looking ill, wearing a surgical mask while in a wheelchair, went viral and had fans worried. Besides his Parkinson's, Ozzy has also had numerous surgeries related to a 2003 quad bike accident and a fall in 2019 that made it worse. In February 2025, Sharon told The Sun the tragic news that Ozzy was no longer able to walk because of his Parkinson's.
To add to this, there have been various online hoaxes about his death, including one in 2023, and now the new deepfake video has only compounded the problem. The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence, an organization dedicated to the responsible use of AI, has labeled the Ozzy deepfake an "incident or hazard" because it "led to misinformation and potential harm to the individual's reputation and emotional distress to the family and public." While it's no secret that Ozzy is dealing with numerous health issues, modern technology in the form of social media and AI only seems to be making the situation worse.
