Sharon Osbourne Drops Tragic News About Ozzy's Health Battle

It's no secret that heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne's health has been declining in recent years, but the veteran rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, has since shared some truly tragic news about Ozzy's life that's guaranteed to break any fan's heart.

Ozzy's health woes can be traced back to 2019, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (He did not go public with his diagnosis until the following year.) Ozzy discovered he had the disease after enduring a fall in his home. That fall also dislodged metal pins placed in his neck after a 2003 ATV accident, which required surgery and a lengthy convalescence. "It's been terribly challenging for us all," the former Black Sabbath frontman said during a 2020 appearance on "Good Morning America," when he and Sharon first revealed his diagnosis. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."

At the time, Sharon said that, despite the prognosis, he was still relatively healthy. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," she said. "And it's — it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day." However, Ozzy's condition has since become more severe.

