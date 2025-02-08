Sharon Osbourne Drops Tragic News About Ozzy's Health Battle
It's no secret that heavy metal icon Ozzy Osbourne's health has been declining in recent years, but the veteran rocker's wife, Sharon Osbourne, has since shared some truly tragic news about Ozzy's life that's guaranteed to break any fan's heart.
Ozzy's health woes can be traced back to 2019, when he was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. (He did not go public with his diagnosis until the following year.) Ozzy discovered he had the disease after enduring a fall in his home. That fall also dislodged metal pins placed in his neck after a 2003 ATV accident, which required surgery and a lengthy convalescence. "It's been terribly challenging for us all," the former Black Sabbath frontman said during a 2020 appearance on "Good Morning America," when he and Sharon first revealed his diagnosis. "I did my last show New Year's Eve at The Forum. Then I had a bad fall. I had to have surgery on my neck, which screwed all my nerves."
At the time, Sharon said that, despite the prognosis, he was still relatively healthy. "There's so many different types of Parkinson's; it's not a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination, but it does affect certain nerves in your body," she said. "And it's — it's like you have a good day, a good day, and then a really bad day." However, Ozzy's condition has since become more severe.
Ozzy Osbourne can no longer walk
In an interview with The Sun, Sharon Osbourne revealed Ozzy Osbourne's health has taken a turn for the worse, telling the outlet he can no longer walk. "Parkinson's is a progressive disease," she explained of her husband, who remained seated as he was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2024. "It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body and it's affected his legs."
When Ozzy takes to the stage for the Black Sabbath reunion show in summer 2025, however, she promised fans that he'd make up for his lack of mobility with music. "But his voice is as good as it's ever been," she declared. According to The Sun, Ozzy confirmed the tragic news during an installment of "OZZY Speaks" on his SiriusXM channel, Ozzy's Boneyard. "I have made it to 2025. I can't walk, but you know what I was thinking over the holidays? For all my complaining, I'm still alive," Ozzy told listeners. "I may be moaning that I can't walk but I look down the road and there's people that didn't do half as much as me and didn't make it."
According to People, in 2024, Ozzy revealed on "The Osbournes Podcast" that he was experiencing great difficulty walking. "My feet feel like I've got bricks tied to them when I'm walking ... my feet feel like I've got diving boots on when I'm walking," he said.
Ozzy Osboourne is reuniting with Black Sabbath — to say goodbye
Days before sharing the tragic news that Ozzy Osbourne can no longer walk, Sharon Osbourne announced he'd be reuniting with Black Sabbath, joining guitarist Tony Iommi, bass player Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward for a special one-time-only performance. That concert, she said, not only marks the first time the band's original lineup will appear on the same stage in 20 years, but it will also be the last time the four will ever perform together.
Sharon told BBC News Ozzy is excited about the upcoming show set to take place in his hometown of Birmingham on July 5, 2025. "He's doing great. He's doing really great," she said. "He's so excited about this, about being with the guys again and all his friends. It's exciting for everyone."
She also revealed that this won't just be Ozzy's final show with Black Sabbath — it will be his final show ever. "Ozzy didn't have a chance to say goodbye to his friends, to his fans, and he feels there's no been no full stop," she explained. "This is his full stop."