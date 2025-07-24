Eric Clapton's Former Bandmates Have A Lot To Say About Him

Eric Clapton is objectively one of rock music's all-time greats. Universally regarded by critics and fans as one of the best classic rock and electric guitarists to ever pick up an instrument, he's shaped the music history of the last half of the 20th century. Also a singer and songwriter, his career has spanned decades and is especially notable for its high volume of collaboration. While Clapton's solo career took off in the 1970s, he obviously loves to just be a guitarist in a band, surrounded by other luminaries. Among the collectives and supergroups with whom he spent a few years and recorded at least one album are the Yardbirds, Cream, Blind Faith, and Derek and the Dominoes. And then there are all the short stints and team-ups with legends like blues greats, and he even factors into the story of the Beatles, too.

Such a long career inevitably becomes a colorful and controversial history, and the life of Eric Clapton has been a tragic one as well as one of artistic significance. A lot of musicians loathe Eric Clapton, particularly owing to his charged political statements. Many others treasure the time they got to spend making music with the world-class guitarist. Here are some of the times when Eric Clapton's former bandmates went on record to discuss the complicated, talented, and baffling musician.