Ozzy Osbourne's Message To Fans At His Final Concert Is Even More Tragic Now

Ozzy Osbourne, a controversial figure, a rock star who partied way too hard and who is a two-time inductee in the also controversial Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, virtually invented and definitely popularized heavy metal. As the frontman for Black Sabbath in the 1970s and with a solo career in the 1980s, the self-proclaimed "Prince of Darkness," who had one of the most distinctive and menacing voices in music history, brought the sinister and frightening into the light on loud, heavy, and low-end-focused songs like "Paranoid," "Iron Man," "Crazy Train," and "Bark at the Moon." Almost as well known for the many crazy stunts he pulled, Osbourne enjoyed an unlikely pivot into warm and fuzzy family man with "The Osbournes," an MTV reality sitcom featuring rock's darkest figure and his wife and kids.

Osbourne has clearly never been afraid to delve deep into emotional territory, and things got pretty wistful and melancholy for the legend in the 2020s. After sustaining a serious fall in 2019 and receiving a diagnosis of the progressive neurological condition Parkinson's disease in 2020, Osbourne virtually stopped performing live, citing nerve pain, numbness, and difficulty walking. In 2025, Black Sabbath announced that the original lineup would reunite one last time for what would amount to Osbourne's final concert. That show, "Back to the Beginning," went down in July 2025 at the Villa Park soccer stadium in Birmingham, England. Osbourne's last utterances from the stage would prove particularly bittersweet, in light of later events.

