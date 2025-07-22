Kelly Osbourne's Recent Denial Of The Ozzy Death Rumors Is Chilling Now
Following the news of Ozzy Osbourne's death at age 76, some internet users couldn't help but point out an eerie coincidence. As one user noted on X, just few weeks before the news broke, a deepfake video made the rounds on the internet that purported to show the legendary rocker discussing his impending death. Not long after the video surfaced, the rock star's daughter Kelly Osbourne publicly denied that Ozzy was gravely ill. "He's not dying," she wrote on Instagram (via E! News). "Yes, he has Parkinson's, and yes, his mobility is completely different than it used to be, but he's not dying. What is wrong with you?" The "Beat Shazam" host also slammed followers for spreading a rumor about her parents being part of an alleged suicide pact. "Stop making articles or posts about how you think my parents are having a suicide pact," she wrote in a separate Instagram story.
It's easy to see why Osbourne would vehemently deny any issues with her father's health. Although Ozzy had ongoing issues with Parkinson's disease and was no longer able to walk, he had performed a final concert in Birmingham, England with Black Sabbath on July 5, 2025. However, given the timing of her comments and Osbourne's death, one can't help but find the coincidence extremely chilling.
From deepfake to reality
The internet has been rife with Ozzy Osbourne death hoaxes over the years, including one in 2023 that Ozzy himself stumbled onto via YouTube where he saw his picture on a celebrity in memoriam video. "I put it on and I died!," he said during an episode of The Osbourne Podcast. "The thing on YouTube, which goes, 'Celebrities Who Have Died Today,' and there's a picture of me," he recounted.
Still, the 2025 deepfake is perhaps the most disturbing. In the video, an AI-generated Ozzy Osbourne says: "I don't need a doctor to tell me that I'm going to die. I know I'm going to die." It may have been fake, but the sentiment could have been real, given the news of his passing. Likewise, Kelly Osbourne's heated response to the video, combined with the related rumors of her father's grave condition now come across quite differently, whether it was a daughter in denial of just how close to death her father was, or an eerie coincidence. In any case, fans appeared to be empathetic to Osbourne's experience. As one wrote on X , "Been there though. We see our parents slowly failing in health and don't want to hear it or believe it."