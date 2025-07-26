Things About The Battle Of The Alamo That Don't Make Sense

It's the 13 days of glory, the most famous and celebrated moment in the struggle for Texas independence: the siege and Battle of the Alamo. Books, songs, paintings, and films have turned the battle into an epic struggle for freedom and made heroes of the Texian defenders of the fort. For many, it's the only event of the Texas Revolution they're likely to be familiar with, and largely through such laudatory cultural works.

Any event so mythologized is going to leave some people questioning just how accurate the movies and other depictions are. Indeed, there's a cottage industry of historians who have taken up the task of challenging the romantic storybook version of the Battle of the Alamo. Some of these historians remain sympathetic to the Texian cause, admiring their ideals and praising their heroism even when dispelling popular myths. (For example: Davy Crockett wasn't a commander at the Alamo.) But others have advanced a revisionist account, one that paints the Alamo and the Texas Revolution as a despicable land grab by American enslavers and outlaws.

Revisionist accounts can be animated by the same zeal, idealism, and bias as heroic celebrations, and in the case of the Alamo, the messed up truth of the Texas Revolution is more complex than either extreme. But setting aside cultural, moral, and political concerns, there is much about the battle that is confusing, nonsensical, or ironic. Here are just a few things about the Battle of the Alamo that don't make a whole lot of sense.

