The Hidden Truth Of Adam Sandler

One of the most popular and prolific screen comedians of all time, Adam Sandler has been giving millions of fans silly, laugh-out-loud movies with ridiculous characters and a lot of heart for three decades now. In addition to starring in some of the most talked about and controversial "SNL" sketches of all time, Sandler has made dozens of movies for theaters and streaming services. There's "Happy Gilmore," "The Waterboy," "Click," "Grown Ups," "Hotel Transylvania," "Murder Mystery," and "Hubie Halloween," and that doesn't even count his forays into dramatic material. He's also a polarizing figure, as his movies are generally loathed by critics and self-appointed tastemakers, who feel he's been stealing money from Hollywood forever.

It's hard for the public to get to know the real Sandler, as he's often deeply entrenched in one broad character or another. But dig a little deeper, and you might be surprised. Here's a look behind the scenes into the life of one of the biggest and most influential movie stars of all time, like it or not.