Reporters Who Had Meltdowns At Their Guests On Live TV

Even though the world is a very big place, not enough truly newsworthy stuff happens to fill 24 hours of airtime. With the advent of cable news came the 24-hour news cycle, in which outlets like CNN and Fox News keep anchors and reporters in front of a camera and behind a microphone all day, every day. They have to fill time somehow, and in a way that makes for engaging and exciting television, which is why so many cable news networks load their days with discussion programs. Either in a one-on-one format or featuring a large panel, it's a foundational concept in TV news — people from mostly opposite ends of the political spectrum discussing, debating, and even fighting about current events.

It's up to a cable news host or anchor to keep the proceedings civil and moving forward. They don't always succeed with that. While respected news anchors can be terrible people, many of these trained journalists and television personalities can sometimes get caught up in the heat of the moment or get so offended (rightfully or not) that they can't help but let their humanity shine through in front of millions of viewers. Once in a while, a news anchor absolutely loses it on their guests, for whatever reason, and it's beamed out everywhere. Here are the news anchors who lost their cool in front of, and to, pundits, politicians, and thinkers.