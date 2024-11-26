Stars Who Can't Stand Elon Musk

Say what you will about Elon Reeve Musk; everyone else certainly does. Musk exploded into the public eye in the late 1990s, when he co-founded the first X.com, the online cash service that would eventually become PayPal. He founded SpaceX just after he took home around $165 million from the sale of PayPal. Two years later, he'd become one of the earliest financial masterminds behind Tesla Motors. Those two businesses would define the world of information surrounding Musk for the next few years, as a variety of outlets and media properties painted him as the reclusive billionaire genius who would one day save us all. Over the decades, it's safe to say that his general reputation has shifted slightly.

Advertisement

Many still consider Musk one of the defining minds of the modern era, pursuing lofty ideals that could save the world or take humans into the stars. Many others now see him as a bitter, hateful, self-obsessed autocrat whose only real ambition is to be venerated as a god by every person on Earth. The level of controversy surrounding Musk has guaranteed that there are plenty of famous figures willing to voice their opinions on him and his businesses, and some of those stars outright cannot stand him.