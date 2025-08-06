Things About The Iraq War That Don't Make Sense

Saddam Hussein was, by any credible account, a very bad man. He was guilty of wars of aggression, genocide, chemical warfare, and possibly the bewildering blasphemy of having a copy of the Quran written in Hussein's own blood. But he'd also been roundly defeated by a colossal alliance of world powers after his 1990 invasion and attempted annexation of neighboring Kuwait. If Hussein and his forces had been on the ropes in 1991, why hadn't this force deposed him or done something even more decisive?

The answer seems to be that beating the Iraqi army in battle in the country's south and driving it out of Kuwait was a much smaller undertaking than a full-scale invasion of Iraq would have been. Iraq is not a small country, and Baghdad is toward the center, so an invasion force might have had a long and hotly contested route ahead of them.

The appetite for "regime change" was also simply not there for many of the assembled allies. The brief was to liberate Kuwait and bloody Iraq's nose, not "fix" Iraq, and the United States might have found itself fighting alone if it had gone for the stretch goal of a dead Saddam Hussein. And in 1991, as in 2003, the question would still remain: What next? Hussein was terrible, even many of his own people agreed, but there was no clear "good guy" to set up in Baghdad. Desert Storm set specific goals, attained them, and avoided mission creep — a lesson that was lost in the 12 years before the next time a U.S.-led coalition was in Iraq.

