The Darkest Episodes From '90s Kids Shows

While often plagued by disturbing scandals, Nickelodeon also brought viewers "Rugrats," which featured babies and toddlers attempting to understand a world in which literally everything is new and unfamiliar. The villain of most episodes, gleefully bullying and manipulating the babies, was the slightly older Angelica Pickles. In the 1994 episode "Angelica's Worst Nightmare," it's Angelica who gets pushed around — by her own brain.

Advertisement

Angelica is an only child and she likes it that way, so her mood goes from incredulous to panicked to desperate when her parents tell her a new baby sibling is on the way. When an adult tells her that her parents will be preoccupied with an infant from that point forward, Angelica misinterprets that to mean that she won't get any love or attention anymore. In a nightmarish dream sequence set after the birth, her parents no longer recognize Angelica, and the baby (in a creepy, adult voice) tells her that their parents and house are his now, and she best run away. Then they give the baby all her toys, make her sleep in the laundry room and do all the laundry, and feed her a piece of cheese for dinner.

Advertisement

The following day, Angelica learns that her parents won't be having a baby after all. The exact details of the reversal aren't made clear, but the episode ends with Angelica, having learned nothing, thrilled and relieved.