Disturbing Scandals Nickelodeon Tried To Hide

It's no secret that behind the glitz and glamor, the entertainment industry is a pretty dark place — and it's been like that for a long time. Scandalous stories of Old Hollywood involve tales of abuse, sexual assault, forced abortions, and mysterious deaths. Go back even further to the dark side of the silent film era, and that's filled with stories of ruthless studios, rampant racism, and sexual abuse. That was decades ago, of course, and while it's nice to think that things have changed, it doesn't seem to be true. According to the documentary series "Quiet on Set," it's definitely not the case, as multiple child stars have come forward to expose the rampant abuse that's been happening on the sets of various Nickelodeon shows for years.

Shows like "iCarly," "All That," and "Drake & Josh" spoke to an entire generation by putting child stars on the screen that others could relate to. Unfortunately, the shocking reveal of sexual, emotional, and physical abuses that were going on behind the scenes — sometimes aided by complicit parents — may be enough to taint the legacy of an entire network.

Abuses suffered by child actors isn't a new or unknown thing: Hollywood laws were put in place to protect child actors as early as the 1930s. But abuses have continued, and according to some, they've been covered up in a big way. With that in mind, let's look at some of the biggest scandals that have hit Nickelodeon ... and why actors say it was allowed to go on for as long as it did.

This article includes discussions of child abuse and sexual assault.